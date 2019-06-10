Digi-Key Receives the HARTING 2019 New Customer Growth Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the HARTING 2019 New Customer Growth Award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

HARTING develops, manufactures and sells electrical and electronic connectors, device terminations, backplanes, network components as well as cable harnesses for networks or machinery, or for power and data application in factories. Their products are used in mechanical and plant engineering, broadcast and entertainment, factory automation, power generation and distribution as well as industrial electronics and telecommunication.

