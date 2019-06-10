10.06.2019 20:30:00

Digi-Key Receives the HARTING 2019 New Customer Growth Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the HARTING 2019 New Customer Growth Award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.

Digi-Key Team with the HARTING 2019 New Customer Growth Award

HARTING develops, manufactures and sells electrical and electronic connectors, device terminations, backplanes, network components as well as cable harnesses for networks or machinery, or for power and data application in factories. Their products are used in mechanical and plant engineering, broadcast and entertainment, factory automation, power generation and distribution as well as industrial electronics and telecommunication.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of HARTING products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics is a global electronic components distributor based in Thief River Falls, MN, USA. (PRNewsfoto/Digi-Key Electronics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-receives-the-harting-2019-new-customer-growth-award-300864524.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

