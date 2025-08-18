Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’072 0.0%  SPI 16’771 0.0%  Dow 44’912 -0.1%  DAX 24’315 -0.2%  Euro 0.9417 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’435 -0.3%  Gold 3’331 -0.2%  Bitcoin 94’175 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8074 0.1%  Öl 66.5 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Novo Nordisk129508879Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Neues Patent: Realisiert Tesla den lange versprochenen Roadster nun doch?
Berkshire Hathaway im Q2 2025: So investierte Warren Buffett - neue Aktien im Depot
Palo Alto-Gewinn unter Erwartungen - Anleger lassen Aktie dank Ausblick steigen
Finanzblogger hebt den Daumen: NVIDIA-Aktie wird nach Veröffentlichung der Quartalsbilanz zulegen
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.08.2025 01:00:18

Digi International Acquires Jolt Software For $145.5 Mln To Boost SmartSense IoT Platform

Digi International
28.60 EUR 3.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Digi International Inc. (DGII) has acquired Jolt Software, Inc. for approximately $145.5 million in cash, enhancing its SmartSense® IoT business and expanding its capabilities in compliance automation and operational intelligence for foodservice, grocery, convenience, and healthcare sectors.

Jolt, which generated over $20 million in ARR in fiscal 2025, will integrate into Digi's IoT Solutions segment, driving ARR growth and operational synergies projected to add $11 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2026.

Digi funded the acquisition through its credit facility, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.46x. The deal also provides potential tax benefits through Jolt's $30 million net operating loss carryforward.

CEO Ron Konezny said the acquisition strengthens Digi's market presence and accelerates its SaaS growth strategy, while SmartSense President Guy Yehiav emphasized that combining Jolt's workflow and workforce management tools with SmartSense's real-time monitoring and analytics will deliver greater efficiency, compliance, and ROI for customers. Jolt CEO Josh Bird noted that customers will continue benefiting from Jolt's intuitive platform, now enhanced by SmartSense's IoT expertise.

Investor highlights include ARR acceleration, cross-sell opportunities, product innovation, and customer diversification within the Solutions segment. Digi updated fiscal 2025 guidance to reflect 28 percent ARR growth, 1 percent revenue growth, and an 8 percent to 9 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA.

The company will discuss the acquisition on an August 19, 2025, conference call, with webcast access available via Digi's investor relations website.

Monday, DGII closed at $33.46, up 3.78%, and is trading flat after hours on the NasdaqGS.

Nachrichten zu Digi International

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten