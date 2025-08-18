Digi International Acquires Jolt Software For $145.5 Mln To Boost SmartSense IoT Platform

(RTTNews) - Digi International Inc. (DGII) has acquired Jolt Software, Inc. for approximately $145.5 million in cash, enhancing its SmartSense® IoT business and expanding its capabilities in compliance automation and operational intelligence for foodservice, grocery, convenience, and healthcare sectors.

Jolt, which generated over $20 million in ARR in fiscal 2025, will integrate into Digi's IoT Solutions segment, driving ARR growth and operational synergies projected to add $11 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2026.

Digi funded the acquisition through its credit facility, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.46x. The deal also provides potential tax benefits through Jolt's $30 million net operating loss carryforward.

CEO Ron Konezny said the acquisition strengthens Digi's market presence and accelerates its SaaS growth strategy, while SmartSense President Guy Yehiav emphasized that combining Jolt's workflow and workforce management tools with SmartSense's real-time monitoring and analytics will deliver greater efficiency, compliance, and ROI for customers. Jolt CEO Josh Bird noted that customers will continue benefiting from Jolt's intuitive platform, now enhanced by SmartSense's IoT expertise.

Investor highlights include ARR acceleration, cross-sell opportunities, product innovation, and customer diversification within the Solutions segment. Digi updated fiscal 2025 guidance to reflect 28 percent ARR growth, 1 percent revenue growth, and an 8 percent to 9 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA.

The company will discuss the acquisition on an August 19, 2025, conference call, with webcast access available via Digi's investor relations website.

Monday, DGII closed at $33.46, up 3.78%, and is trading flat after hours on the NasdaqGS.