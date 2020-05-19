Different Look Inc., The new standard operating procedure post Covid

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Covid-19 has changed the way party rental companies do business. The new "normal" requires extensive cleaning and sanitizing methods, unprecedented measures to ensure no cross contamination.

The most upscale table top rental company in South Florida, Different Look Inc. specializes in luxury charger plates, china sets, flatware and glassware.

Different Look Inc. announced that health and well-being of staff and clientele is their utmost concern and provide the highest grade cleaning and sanitary products.

All safety protocols that have been in place since 2015 have been elevated. Safety measures in the new "normal" focus on Prevention, Cleanliness, Sanitizing, and Reduced Contact.

As far as Prevention: Masks and Gloves- Will be worn by the entire team at all times.

Temperature Check- As an additional precaution all team members will have temperatures taken with inferred touchless thermometer.

Social Distancing- All Warehouse staff to be aware of 6 feet physical distancing. Additional signage will remind the staff that distancing is very important.

Hand Sanitizing- They have strategically placed hand sanitizing stations every 20-30 feet throughout their amazing facility.

Hand Washing- Correct hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap is vital to help combat the spread of virus. All employees have been instructed to wash hands or use sanitizer when sink is not available every 60 minutes for 20 seconds or more.

As far as sainting process, every Product is different and requires different cleaning procedures.

Flatware And Glassware- All to be washed in brand new state of the art commercial dishwasher. This system sterilizes all product by using high temperature (180 Degrees Fahrenheit or higher) water and natural detergent. ALL bacteria and viruses are known to die at 170 degrees Fahrenheit.

Charger Plates- All charger plates are hand washed and polished with natural citrus based cleaner. Different Look implemented a new UV lighting system/room. Once product is cleaned, all charger plates will be placed under uv light for 10-12 minutes. UV lighting sanitizes 99 percent of known Viruses!!

China Plates- Most of the high end collections are very delicate and can only be washed by hand and follow the same procedure as the charger plates. (Natural Cleaner And UV lighting)

DELIVERY VEHICLES: For the well-being of all staff and clients, all of their vehicles to go through daily cleaning and sanitizing. This includes Disinfecting, wash down, as well as our own proprietary process of UV sanitizing.

RETURNS: A good amount of the business consists of clients picking up and returning product. Different Look has assigned an area clearly marked at our loading dock that is to be used for pick-ups and returns only.

All returns to be placed on the loading dock. Clients are prohibited from entering the facility, no exception!



As product is returned they will process immediately through the UV lighting room to ensure that no virus or bacteria is to be brought into the facility.

REPORTING: Any violation of the above please call (561)-502-6168

Or email covid@differentlook.com

The full detailed plan is also to be found on their website as well.

