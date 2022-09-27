Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.09.2022 01:25:00

Difenda Launches Eight New Services in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Difenda's managed and professional services work with customers end-to-end to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the latest addition of Difenda Microsoft Information Protection & Governance, Difenda now offers eight managed and professional security services on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Over the past year, Difenda's technical team worked relentlessly to create these outcome-driven services for their customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Difenda)

"Security is constantly advancing to meet the needs of our customers," says Derek Nugent, VP Revenue at Difenda. "It is important to understand where customers are specifically so we can help them with their needs at that point and then get them to where they want to go. For us, that means moving beyond managed detection and response services to transforming security operations with End-to-End Microsoft Security solutions."

Difenda's current offerings include:

Managed Services

Professional Services

These eight service offers cover all Microsoft Security Solutions and enable customers to do more with their Microsoft license capabilities and drive ROI by maximizing their investment at any stage of their cybersecurity journey.

"In today's environment of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, companies like Difenda add tremendous value by working with customers end-to-end," said Kevin Magee, Chief Security Officer, Microsoft Canada. "Difenda's expertise will continue to improve the security of our mutual customers' systems."

Difenda is also an engaged Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) partner further enabling them to participate in Microsoft's technical and service innovation activities.

Difenda has also earned:

 Discover how you can maximize your security investment here.

About Difenda
Difenda is a privately held SecOps-as-a-Service company founded in 2008. We deliver 24/7/365 security operations backed by modernized PCI, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001 certified Cyber Command Centers (C3) powered solely by Microsoft Security. For more information, visit www.difenda.com and follow Difenda on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/difenda-launches-eight-new-services-in-the-microsoft-azure-marketplace-301634896.html

SOURCE Difenda

