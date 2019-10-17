+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Third Quarter 2019 Investor Call On October 29

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) will release 2019 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 29 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a conference call and webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:


Dial-in number  

Passcode

Time/Date

Conference Call

US/Canada: 800-353-6461

106310

8:30 a.m. ET, Oct. 29, 2019


International: 334-323-0501



About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Wall Street etwas fester -- Einigung im Brexit-Streit: SMI gab leicht nach -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt
Brexit-Einigung im Fokus: Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Donnerstag volatil, während der deutsche Leitindex letztlich etwas verlor. An der Wall Street greifen Anleger am Donnerstag zu - die Aufschläge fallen aber moderat aus. An den Börsen in Fernost hielten sich die Anleger zurück.

