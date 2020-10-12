Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
Didn't Miss a Beat: How two concierge physicians volunteered in COVID-19 hospitals while maintaining their primary care practices.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Annette Osher and Dr. Kimberly Parks are both leading cardiologists and primary care physicians who have partnered with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners LLC (CCPHP) to offer concierge membership-style programs in major metropolitan locations—but those aren't the only things they have in common. Both women also felt a duty to serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Dr. Kimberly Parks, Synergy Private Health in Chestnut Hill, MA

The concierge model allows the flexibility and time for physicians to serve those most in need.

Dr. Osher's and Dr. Parks' stories are compelling and really give a glimpse into the autonomy that concierge physicians have to practice the way they want.  Both of these amazing women were not only able to offer superior healthcare to their members during a pandemic, they both were also able to serve their communities by volunteering their time on the frontlines of the Covid-19 crisis. 

Many think that concierge medicine only serves the patients who can afford it, quite the contrary.  The concierge model allows the flexibility and time for physicians to serve those most in need as well.   Click Here to read the full story and learn more about these amazing female physicians.

CONTACT: Lisa Wielgomas, 212-367-1950 ext 1003, lwielgomas@ccphp.net

Dr. Annette Osher, concierge physician, located in NY, NY.

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Castle Connolly Private Health)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/didnt-miss-a-beat-how-two-concierge-physicians-volunteered-in-covid-19-hospitals-while-maintaining-their-primary-care-practices-301150382.html

SOURCE Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

