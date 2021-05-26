|
Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services to Honor SELENA GOMEZ and Rare Beauty, BEBE REXHA, and HEADSPACE At inaugural Mental Health Is Health experience Streaming May 26, 2021
CULVER CITY, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, a renowned leader in whole-person mental health care and suicide prevention, will stream its inaugural Mental Health Is Health experienceWednesday, May 26 at 6:30 PM PDT. Attendance is free to the public with registration at didihirsch.org/2021.
Through entertainment, wellbeing tips, inspiring stories, and recognition of Didi Hirsch'sMental Health Is Health Equity Champions,U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin and his wife Sarah Bloom Raskin, as well as its Mental Health Is Health Ambassadors – Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty, Bebe Rexhaand Headspace – the broadcast will provide an unforgettable experience of the inseparable mind-body connection known to scientists for decades but largely ignored until COVID-19 exacerbated the nation's mental health crisis. The event will include a performance by Tony-Award winner Jennifer Hollidayand special appearances by Jimmy Smits,California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, andMelissa Rivers, a Didi Hirsch board member. Actress, comedienne and Emmy® Award-winning former co-host of ABC's The View, Sherri Shepherd will host.
Didi Hirsch's new CEO Jonathan Goldfinger, MD, MPH, FAAP, shares, "Congressman Jamie Raskin and Sarah Bloom Raskin tragically lost their son to suicide New Year's Eve, then courageously shared it days later with the world to highlight youth mental illness and despair. Congressman Raskin has championed equal treatment and pay for mental health compared to physical health, including new bills passed by the House to improve mental health, suicide prevention, violence intervention and treatment for substance use across America. The family's selfless service to our country will undoubtedly save and transform countless lives."
Goldfinger adds, "We are also excited to recognize Selena Gomez and Rare Beauty, Bebe Rexha and Headspace for our 25th anniversary of erasing stigma. Unlike a gala, we've reimagined a more equitable experience anyone can join to address why healthcare and society treat youth and adults with mental health and substance use disorders, especially in BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, as less than. With social justice in Didi Hirsch's DNA, we're supporting a bold new class of Ambassadors and our new Equity Champions overcoming a broken, discriminatory status quo. These leaders of tomorrow are creating a culture where shame has no place, everyone sees the mind and body as one, and access to whole-person care can flourish."
The Mental Health Is Health experience is produced by Tony Award winner Scott Mauro/Scott Mauro Entertainment, Inc., and written by 6-time Emmy Award winner Bruce Vilanch.
