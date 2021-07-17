SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’688 -0.9%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’812 -1.0%  Bitcoin 29’240 0.6%  Dollar 0.9196 0.2%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
3D Systems Aktie [Valor: 366612 / ISIN: US88554D2053]
17.07.2021 14:52:00

Did You Acquire (DDD) Before May 6, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates 3D Systems; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

3D Systems
37.26 CHF 0.68%
SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of 3D Systems Corporation ("3D" or the "Company") NYSE: DDD) against certain of its officers and directors. 

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of 3D from May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021(the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) 3D lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of 3D, holding shares before May 6, 2020, you may have standing to hold 3D harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of 3D, holding shares before May 6, 2020, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising.  Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-acquire-ddd-before-may-6-2020-johnson-fistel-investigates-3d-systems-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301335971.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

