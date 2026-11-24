(RTTNews) - Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. were climbing around 18 percent in pre-market activity on the NYSE after the sports retailer on Tuesday raised fiscal 2026 outlook, after reporting significant growth in third-quarter profit and net sales.

Lauren Hobart, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered another strong quarter in the DICK'S Business and saw encouraging progress at Foot Locker. Comp sales for the DICK'S Business increased 2.6 percent, including a very strong back-to-school season. ... Given our continued confidence in the DICK'S Business, we are raising the low end of our full-year 2026 comp sales outlook and increasing our operating income expectations."

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects consolidated earnings per share guidance in a range of $11.40 to 12.25, compared to previous estimate of $10.94 to 11.94.

Adjusted earnings per share guidance has been raised to a range of $11.45 to 12.30 from previous view of $11.00 to 12.00.

Operating income would now be $1.47 billion to 1.56 billion, and adjusted operating income would be $1.48 billion to 1.57 billion.

Net sales are now projected to be $22 billion to $22.2 billion, compared to previous outlook of $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion.

Further, the firm raised the low end of fiscal 2026 comp sales outlook and raised operating income outlook for the DICK'S Business, and maintained comp sales and profitability expectations for the Foot Locker Business.

For the DICK'S Business, the company now projects net sales of $14.6 billion to $14.7 billion and comparable sales to be in positive 3.3 percent to positive 4.0 percent.

For the Foot Locker Business, net sales would be $7.4 billion to $7.5 billion with comparable sales to be negative 2.0 percent to 0.0 percent. On November 23, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, payable in cash on December 24 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 11.

In the third quarter, Dicks Sporting Goods' earnings came in at $161.22 million, 114 percent higher than $75.21 million last year. Earnings per share climbed 117 percent to $1.87 from $0.86 a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $167.54 million or $1.94 per share for the period, compared to $181 million or $2.07 per share in the prior year quarter.

The company's net sales for the period rose 23.2 percent to $5.133 billion from $4.168 billion last year.

DICK'S Business delivered 2.6 percent Comparable sales growth, and Foot Locker Business recorded 0.5 percent Comparable sales growth.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, DICK'S shares were trading at $157.81, up 18.25 percent, after closing Monday's regular trading 1.07 percent higher.

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