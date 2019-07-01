01.07.2019 15:50:00

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces the Grand Opening of New Store in July

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, will be expanding its nationwide footprint with the opening of an additional store in mid-July.

The Company will host Grand Opening celebrations July 12-14 for its new Eastvale Gateway store at 12399 Limonite Ave., Eastvale, CA 91752.

Following the new store opening, DICK'S will have 729 DICK'S Sporting Goods stores nationwide in 47 states. The new DICK'S location in Eastvale will bring approximately 75 jobs to the community through the hiring of full-time, part-time and temporary associates for the store.

Customers can expect to find top-of-the-line in-store services and exclusive offerings in apparel, footwear and equipment from the Company's own private brands, such as Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream and Ethos, as well as popular national vendors like adidas and Nike.

During the Grand Opening weekend, customers will receive the chance to win great prizes and participate in fun activities, in addition to having the chance to meet a special guest, professional baseball player Zack Cozart**, in Eastvale, CA.

Visit dicks.com/Eastvale for full details on the Grand Opening celebration, including giveaways, promotions, special guests and brand activations.

**WRISTBAND REQUIRED!  Wristbands are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at store open on the day of event only. Limited quantity. Limit one wristband per person.  Must be present to receive wristband.  Must have a wristband and must be in the Special Appearance line prior to the start of the appearance to receive an autograph.  Times and appearances are subject to change without notice. Visit dicks.com/Eastvale for details.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. 
Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of May 1, 2019, the Company operated 727 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as DICK'S Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping through its GameChanger mobile apps, free league management services, custom uniforms and fan wear and access to donations and sponsorships. DICK'S offers its products through a content-rich eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.  For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

CONTACTS: DICK'S Sporting Goods, 724-273-5552, press@dcsg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-announces-the-grand-opening-of-new-store-in-july-300878556.html

SOURCE DICK’S Sporting Goods

