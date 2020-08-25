Diaprost AB Acquires Rights to use of PSA Antibodies from Leading New York Cancer Center

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diaprost announced today that it has signed an exclusive license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for IP related to the use of PSA antibodies for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes for prostate cancer. Diaprost is a private pharmaceutical research and development company based in Lund, Sweden and whose principle asset is h5A10, targeting PSA, a validated clinical biomarker. The h5A10 antibody combined with the appropriate payload offers the potential for highly specific therapeutic and diagnostic products, for example as a therapeutic product to deliver cytotoxic radionuclides. Diaprost's h5A10 is already in pre-clinical development for the treatment of prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men and having a high unmet medical need. h5A10 displays high levels of specificity and affinity to PSA as well as successful tissue biodistribution and cellular internalization.

"We believe this License Agreement complements the current IP-portfolio on the antibody h5A10 maximizing the potential of both Diaprost and the h5A10 program," said Johan Drott, the CEO of Diaprost. "We will now focus Diaprost's efforts to deliver yet another important new oncology therapy to patients."

This h5A10 project follows in the footsteps of Diaprost's successful earlier work in prostate cancer focusing on the hK2 antibody which led to a sale of the asset to a leading global oncology company.



About Diaprost

Diaprost was founded in 2005 based on the idea that the transformative success of the PSA assay for detection of prostate cancer could be leveraged as a personalized theranostic (therapy and diagnostic) platform. The technology and patent applications were pursued by researchers at Lund University in Sweden with support from private investors. Diaprost is collaborating with leading international experts in the fields of molecular medicine, biotechnology, immunology, radiology, radiation physics, laboratory medicine, and oncology. The Diaprost pipeline covers humanized antibodies for both diagnostic- and therapeutic applications targeting PSA.

In the beginning of 2020 Diaprost announced that the hK2 program with h11B6 was transferred after option exercise in a successful deal with one of top ten pharmaceutical companies within oncology.

