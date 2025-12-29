|
29.12.2025 09:00:09
Diamyd Medical Secures FDA Alignment To Accelerate Phase 3 Trial Readout In Type 1 Diabetes
(RTTNews) - Diamyd Medical announced that it has reached alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to accelerate the primary efficacy readout in its ongoing pivotal, registrational Phase 3 DIAGNODE-3 trial in type 1 diabetes. Based on FDA guidance, the primary readout will now occur at 15 months instead of 24 months, enabling results to be available nine months earlier than previously planned and communicated.
The previously announced interim efficacy readout, involving approximately 170 participants with 15-month data, remains on track for the end of March 2026. This interim analysis may support an accelerated Biologics License Application (BLA) pathway, consistent with FDA guidance.
The trial's co-primary efficacy endpoints—C-peptide area under the curve (AUC), a marker of endogenous insulin production, and HbA1c, a measure of blood sugar control—were originally defined at 24 months. Following a recent Type C meeting, and in line with FDA guidance, the FDA agreed with the company's proposal to shift the primary efficacy readout to 15 months. A formal protocol amendment will be submitted for FDA review.
The originally planned 24-month assessment will remain in place as a secondary endpoint, designed to evaluate the durability of Diamyd's treatment effect.
DIAGNODE-3 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating Diamyd in approximately 300 genetically defined individuals with Stage 3 type 1 diabetes. Diamyd is a precision-medicine, antigen-specific immunotherapy designed to preserve endogenous insulin production.
The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for Diamyd across Stages 1-3 of type 1 diabetes, Orphan Drug Designation for Stage 3 type 1 diabetes, and has confirmed C-peptide as an acceptable surrogate endpoint that may support an accelerated approval pathway in the United States.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
Inside Trading & Investment
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI freundlich -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt etwas nach. Asiens Börsen präsentieren sich am Montag uneinheitlich.