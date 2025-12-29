Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’252 0.1%  SPI 18’177 -0.1%  Dow 48’711 0.0%  DAX 24’311 -0.1%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’749 0.0%  Gold 4’483.7600 -1.1%  Bitcoin 70’544 1.8%  Dollar 1 -0.1%  Öl 61.3 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Schweizer Anlegerinnen und Anleger greifen immer mehr zu ETFs
"Modern Value Made in Frankfurt" - Nachhaltige Rendite mit wunderbaren Firmen
Rekord-Auftragsbuch bei Electro Optic Systems: EOS-Aktie im Fokus der Analysten
Analysten uneins über Tesla-Aktie: Rückblick auf die Magnificent 7 und Chancen 2026
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
Suche...
eToro entdecken
29.12.2025 09:00:09

Diamyd Medical Secures FDA Alignment To Accelerate Phase 3 Trial Readout In Type 1 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Diamyd Medical announced that it has reached alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to accelerate the primary efficacy readout in its ongoing pivotal, registrational Phase 3 DIAGNODE-3 trial in type 1 diabetes. Based on FDA guidance, the primary readout will now occur at 15 months instead of 24 months, enabling results to be available nine months earlier than previously planned and communicated.

The previously announced interim efficacy readout, involving approximately 170 participants with 15-month data, remains on track for the end of March 2026. This interim analysis may support an accelerated Biologics License Application (BLA) pathway, consistent with FDA guidance.

The trial's co-primary efficacy endpoints—C-peptide area under the curve (AUC), a marker of endogenous insulin production, and HbA1c, a measure of blood sugar control—were originally defined at 24 months. Following a recent Type C meeting, and in line with FDA guidance, the FDA agreed with the company's proposal to shift the primary efficacy readout to 15 months. A formal protocol amendment will be submitted for FDA review.

The originally planned 24-month assessment will remain in place as a secondary endpoint, designed to evaluate the durability of Diamyd's treatment effect.

DIAGNODE-3 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating Diamyd in approximately 300 genetically defined individuals with Stage 3 type 1 diabetes. Diamyd is a precision-medicine, antigen-specific immunotherapy designed to preserve endogenous insulin production.

The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for Diamyd across Stages 1-3 of type 1 diabetes, Orphan Drug Designation for Stage 3 type 1 diabetes, and has confirmed C-peptide as an acceptable surrogate endpoint that may support an accelerated approval pathway in the United States.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin im Visier: Ripple-Chef mit bullisher Krypto-Prognose für 2026
Aktien-Kauf mit Signalwirkung: Tim Cook verdoppelt Beteiligung an Nike
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Warner Bros-Aktie tiefer: Zieht Paramount Skydance sein Übernahmeangebot zurück?
SMI freundlich -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen uneins
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Goldpreis und Silberpreis mit neuen Rekorden - Bitcoin kaum verändert

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
09:15 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax behauptet sich
09:09 Fratzscher: Feiertagsdiskussion ist 'Phantomdebatte'
08:48 Aktien Asien: Leichte Verluste nach starkem Börsenjahr 2025
08:45 Moskau: Lösung des Ukraine-Kriegs kommt voran
08:38 Deshalb verändert sich der Eurokurs kaum zum US-Dollar
08:20 Ansturm auf Feuerwerk für Silvester
08:18 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Ruhiger Start in letzte Woche des Jahres erwartet
08:16 Silber steigt erstmals über 80 US-Dollar - Gold knapp unter Rekord
08:07 Interhyp: Eigentumswohnungen in Deutschland sind erschwinglicher geworden
07:59 BKA-Chef: Russland will unsere Demokratie schwächen