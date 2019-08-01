<
01.08.2019 04:01:09

Diamond S Shipping Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) (the "Company”) announced today that the Company plans to release second quarter 2019 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 AM EDT on the same day.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Time: 8:00 AM EDT

US Dial-In Number: +1 866 211-4137

International Dial-In Number: +1 647 889-6723

Conference ID: 4767808

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Company’s website at www.diamondsshipping.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11 AM EDT on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 through Wednesday, August 14, 2019 by dialing in +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642 and entering the passcode 4767808.

About Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker:DSSI) owns and operates 68 vessels on the water, including 15 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 52 medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S Shipping is one of the largest energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. More information about the Company can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.

