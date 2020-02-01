<
01.02.2020 10:57:09

Diamond S Shipping Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (the "Company”) announced today that the Company will conduct its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders on Friday, May 29, 2020.

About Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker: DSSI) owns and operates 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 50 medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S Shipping is one of the largest energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. More information about the Company can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.

