Diamond S Shipping Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (the "Company”) announced today that the Company will conduct its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders on Friday, May 29, 2020.

