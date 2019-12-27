<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.12.2019 23:00:00

Diamond S Shipping Inc. Announces Closing of New $525 Million Credit Facility

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) ("Diamond S”, or the "Company”), announced today that it has closed on a five-year $525 million credit facility, composed of a $375 million term loan and a $150 million revolving credit facility. Proceeds from the new credit facility were used to repay approximately $501 million of the Company’s current outstanding term loans. The new credit facility carries an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.5%. The repayment profile reflects a 17-year, age-adjusted amortization and the first amortization period begins on March 31, 2020. The covenant structure of the new facility is in-line with current facilities.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 51176431 55.00 % 8.40 %
Allianz / AXA / Swiss Re / Zurich 51176432 69.00 % 8.20 %
Logitech / Sunrise Communications AG / Swisscom N 51176433 69.00 % 7.40 %

"We are pleased that we were able to close on this facility and achieve a number of important goals, particularly given the challenging international environment for ship lending,” said Kevin Kilcullen, Chief Financial Officer. "We have also accomplished a number of other objectives including increasing our available liquidity, lowering our average interest rate margin and improving our financial flexibility to support the growth of Diamond S.”

Craig H. Stevenson Jr., President and CEO, added "Diamond S is fortunate to work with a top tier group of international ship lending banks including Nordea Bank Abp (New York Branch), Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), ABN AMRO, National Australia Bank and BNP Paribas. We appreciate their continued support through this transaction.”

In connection with the extinguishment of debt, the Company expects to recognize a non-cash charge of approximately $4.1 million representing the write-off of deferred financing costs.

About Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker: DSSI) owns and operates 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 50 medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S Shipping is one of the largest energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. More information about the Company can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Diamond S Shipping Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Diamond S Shipping Inc Registered Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen

09.04.19 Diamond S Shipping Buy Clarksons Platou
04.04.19 Diamond S Shipping Buy B. Riley FBR

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Gold – Hürde genommen
06:00
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Diamond S Shipping Inc Registered Shs When Issued 16.43 -3.69% Diamond S Shipping Inc Registered Shs When Issued

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Grenzüberschreitenden Geldtransfers: Werden Ripple & Co. zum neuen Standard?
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis
SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leicht im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apples Datensammlung wächst: Geräte übermitteln nun auch Luftdruck-Daten
Bankenbranche im Fokus: So will die Deutsche Bank ihre Krise überwinden
QIAGEN will nunmehr doch eigenständig weiterarbeiten - QIAGEN-Aktie bricht ein
Molecular Partners-Aktie steigt: "Orphan Drug"-Status für Therapie MP0250
KW 52: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Ende gut, alles gut
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leicht im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung freundlich. Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt ging vor dem Wochenende langsam die Puste aus. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;