Diamond S Shipping Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) (the "Company”) announced today that the Company plans to release first quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on Friday May 8, 2020. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 AM ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

Date: Friday May 8, 2020

Time: 8:00 AM ET

US Dial-In Number: +1 833 513-0550

International Dial-In Number: +1 778 560-2574

Conference ID: 2073526

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Company’s website at www.diamondsshipping.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11 AM ET on Friday May 8, 2020 through Friday, May 15, 2020 by dialing +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642 and entering the passcode 2073526.

About Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE Ticker: DSSI) owns and operates 66 vessels on the water, including 15 Suezmax vessels, one Aframax and 50 medium-range (MR) product tankers. Diamond S Shipping is one of the largest energy shipping companies providing seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. The Company is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. More information about the Company can be found at www.diamondsshipping.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005553/en/