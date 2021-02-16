SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’625 -0.2%  Dow 31’523 0.2%  DAX 14’065 -0.3%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’726 -0.2%  Gold 1’795 -1.3%  Bitcoin 43’381 1.7%  Dollar 0.8926 0.3%  Öl 63.5 0.2% 

Die drei Dimensionen eines Trends Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
16.02.2021 23:01:00

Diamond Resorts Announces New Installments of 'Moments with Diamond' Video Series, Featuring Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Randy Houser and Colt Ford

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Resorts®, a global leader in the hospitality, vacation ownership and entertainment industries, announces the premiere of the latest installment of their "Moments with Diamond" video series.

Country music icon Travis Tritt sits down with Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey one-on-one for the latest edition of “Moments with Diamond”. The conversation ranges from Tritt’s career (including his latest album release) to childhood heroes and family vacations. Tritt also shares his thoughts on becoming the latest Diamond Celebrity ambassador and performing intimate shows for members.

"Moments with Diamond" initially launched in 2019, featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes interviews with celebrities from the sports and entertainment industries. This year, the series kicks off with interviews from country music legends Toby Keith, Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Cole Swindell, Colt Ford and Randy Houser.

"We had a blast filming the latest series of 'Moments with Diamond' and can't wait to share some very special moments with viewers," said Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey. "From diving into country music icon Toby Keith's military efforts to hearing about the latest music from Travis Tritt before anyone else, this series is truly unique and jam-packed with some of country music's biggest stars."

Diamond hosts hundreds of live member-exclusive events each year to carry out their mission of providing unparalleled vacation experiences. For the last two years, the company's flagship event, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, has provided members a chance to be a part of a live audience during a "Moments with Diamond" film session while Flaskey speaks with some of their favorite sports, entertainment and music celebrities. Past Moments with Diamond mini-series have featured MLB Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, former star of ABC's "The Bachelor" Ben Higgins, 2-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip and 8-time LPGA champion Brittany Lincicome.

This year, the video series begins with an interview from country music artist and "Class of '89" legend Travis Tritt, who recently joined Diamond's roster of celebrity ambassadors. Flaskey sat down with Tritt at his first #DiamondLIVE concert at the House of Blues in Orlando, Fla. to learn more about the country superstar. The video interview with Tritt is available now here.

Stay tuned for upcoming installments releasing this month with country artists Toby Keith, Colt Ford, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice and Randy Houser, filmed in front of a live audience of Diamond members at the 2021 Tournament of Champions in January.

About Diamond Resorts
Diamond Resorts® offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

 

Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey takes some time out during the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions to sit down with country music stars Lee Brice, Cole Swindell and Randy Houser. The group talk about their careers, being part of the Diamond family and the excitement of performing live music again after so much time away.

Toby Keith, one of the biggest names in country music and Billboard’s Country Artist of the Decade with 32 No. 1 hits, took time out from playing in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions to join CEO Mike Flaskey and fellow country music artist Colt Ford. Along with talking about golf, Keith shares his appreciation for the military in an upcoming edition of “Moments with Diamond”.

Country music artist and former professional golfer Colt Ford sits down with Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey and music legend Toby Keith during the latest “Moments with Diamond” miniseries. Ford shares what it was like to spend more time on the golf course than on a concert tour during the pandemic and how it benefitted him leading up to the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-resorts-announces-new-installments-of-moments-with-diamond-video-series-featuring-toby-keith-travis-tritt-cole-swindell-lee-brice-randy-houser-and-colt-ford-301229399.html

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 14.12
1.22 %
ABB 26.60
1.06 %
CS Group 12.78
0.75 %
Lonza Grp 612.60
0.59 %
CieFinRichemont 89.08
0.23 %
Swiss Re 84.46
-0.59 %
Givaudan 3’601.00
-0.69 %
Geberit 556.60
-0.89 %
Novartis 81.60
-0.97 %
Alcon 65.88
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:17
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter Inc
09:23
Vontobel: derimail - Tracker auf den Vontobel Electric Vehicle Basket - jetzt zeichnen
08:40
SMI nimmt Jahreshoch ins Visier
07:45
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS ernennt Robert Karofsky zum alleinigen Präsidenten der Investment Bank
AstraZeneca-Aktie etwas schwächer: WHO gibt COVID-19-Impfstoff Notfallzulassung
Analyst: GameStop war ein "idiotischer Short" - zweifelt Fähigkeiten der Hedgefonds an
Vivendi-Aktie +20%: Vivendi will Universal Music bis Ende 2021 an die Börse bringen
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über 50'000 US-Dollar
Palantir-Aktie weit abgeschlagen: Palantir mit roten Zahlen
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Santhera plant Kapitalerhöhung und Anleihen-Restrukturierung - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneins -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt trat am Dienstag auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am zweiten Handelstag der Woche nach. Der Dow Jones präsentierte sich freundlich. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit