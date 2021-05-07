Diamond Braces Opens New Location in Denville, NJ

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Braces, a dental support organization specializing in orthodontic care, today announced the opening of its new Denville, NJ location. Located near Denville's bustling downtown, the new Diamond Braces office will be a destination for patients looking for their Diamond smile.

Diamond Braces' Denville office is the company's seventh New Jersey office and replaces its Dover location on McFarlan Street. The new office will make its home in the W. Main Street shopping center next to Starbucks, Great Clips, Moe's, and Walgreens, right off Route 46. Patients with time to kill can take a short trip to downtown Denville, where they can eat and shop to their heart's content.

The new office is a testament to Diamond Braces' dedication to safety and technology. Patients will walk into a safe waiting area complete with automatic hand sanitizer dispensers and a touchless thermometer. From there, they'll be treated to a personalized, highly technological experience thanks to state-of-the-art orthodontic equipment including digital scanners, 3D printers, and x-ray machines. Once their clinical work is complete, they'll meet with a friendly treatment coordinator to schedule their next visit. This streamlined in-office process is just a facet of the topnotch experience Diamond Braces offers to new and existing patients.

"Diamond Braces is determined to provide affordable, accessible, and amazing service to orthodontic patients throughout Denville and all of Morris County," said Dr. Oleg Drut, Chief Clinical Officer for Diamond Braces. "We're thrilled to be a part of the local community and look forward to giving our Denville patients a healthy, happy smile."

You can visit Diamond Braces' new Denville office at 4 West Main Street, Denville, NJ 07834. If you or someone you know in the Denville area is interested in starting or resuming orthodontic treatment, schedule a complimentary consultation on the Diamond Braces website or by calling the office at (973) 366-2244.

About Diamond Braces

Diamond Braces, a Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider, is a leader in high-quality orthodontic care on the East Coast. For over 20 years, Diamond Braces has been guided by their AAA principles of affordability, accessibility, and amazing service. This dedication to digital dentistry and a world-class customer experience has allowed Diamond Braces to serve over 100,000 smiles – at prices 30% less than other providers. For more information, visit www.diamondbraces.com

