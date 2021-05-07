SMI 11’149 0.3%  SPI 14’332 0.5%  Dow 34’700 0.4%  DAX 15’377 1.2%  Euro 1.0958 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’029 0.7%  Gold 1’834 1.0%  Bitcoin 51’916 1.4%  Dollar 0.9019 -0.6%  Öl 68.0 -0.4% 

07.05.2021 17:03:00

Diamond Braces Opens New Location in Denville, NJ

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Braces, a dental support organization specializing in orthodontic care, today announced the opening of its new Denville, NJ location. Located near Denville's bustling downtown, the new Diamond Braces office will be a destination for patients looking for their Diamond smile.

Diamond Braces' Denville office is the company's seventh New Jersey office and replaces its Dover location on McFarlan Street. The new office will make its home in the W. Main Street shopping center next to Starbucks, Great Clips, Moe's, and Walgreens, right off Route 46. Patients with time to kill can take a short trip to downtown Denville, where they can eat and shop to their heart's content.

The new office is a testament to Diamond Braces' dedication to safety and technology. Patients will walk into a safe waiting area complete with automatic hand sanitizer dispensers and a touchless thermometer. From there, they'll be treated to a personalized, highly technological experience thanks to state-of-the-art orthodontic equipment including digital scanners, 3D printers, and x-ray machines. Once their clinical work is complete, they'll meet with a friendly treatment coordinator to schedule their next visit. This streamlined in-office process is just a facet of the topnotch experience Diamond Braces offers to new and existing patients.

"Diamond Braces is determined to provide affordable, accessible, and amazing service to orthodontic patients throughout Denville and all of Morris County," said Dr. Oleg Drut, Chief Clinical Officer for Diamond Braces. "We're thrilled to be a part of the local community and look forward to giving our Denville patients a healthy, happy smile."

You can visit Diamond Braces' new Denville office at 4 West Main Street, Denville, NJ 07834. If you or someone you know in the Denville area is interested in starting or resuming orthodontic treatment, schedule a complimentary consultation on the Diamond Braces website or by calling the office at (973) 366-2244.

About Diamond Braces
Diamond Braces, a Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider, is a leader in high-quality orthodontic care on the East Coast. For over 20 years, Diamond Braces has been guided by their AAA principles of affordability, accessibility, and amazing service. This dedication to digital dentistry and a world-class customer experience has allowed Diamond Braces to serve over 100,000 smiles – at prices 30% less than other providers. For more information, visit www.diamondbraces.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-braces-opens-new-location-in-denville-nj-301286708.html

SOURCE Diamond Braces

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:12 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:32 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
09:22 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen an der DAX-Spitze
08:48 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
07:58 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
05:54 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA als Signalgeber / EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrend weiter intakt
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Swatch (I am 29.04.2021

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sonova steigt mit Sennheiser-Übernahme ins Kopfhörergeschäft ein - Sonova-Aktie profitiert
BioNTech-Aktie im stark Plus: BioNTech und Pfizer beantragen vollständige US-Zulassung
Credit-Suisse-Aktie leichter: Aktionäre üben Vorzeichnungsrecht für 60 Prozent des Pflichtwandlers B aus - Keine Gespräche über Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
Credit Suisse-Aktie schliesst leichter: Verschuldungsgrad wird begrenzt - Warnung vor neuen möglichen Belastungen
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend grün
Shop Apotheke steigert operatives Ergebnis fast so stark wie Umsatz - Aktie bricht zum Handelsende ein
Amazon-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien in Milliardenhöhe
Coinbase geht Krypto-Kooperation mit PayPal ein - und will den Handel mit Bitcoin und Co. vereinfachen
SMI und DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend schwächer aus dem Handel
Verzögerungen bei Solardach: Tesla-CEO Elon Musk gibt Fehler bei der Entwicklung des "Solar Roof" zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit