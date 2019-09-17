Diamond Bar, CA Periodontist, Dr. Jin Kim, Lectures for the ASID on Modern Dental Implant Treatment

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dual-board certified periodontist and implant surgeon, Dr. Jin Kim, recently presented at the 27th Series of the Australia Society of Implant Dentistry (ASID) Accreditation Courses. His lecture, "Understanding the Soft and Hard Tissue from an Implant Surgeon's Perspective," was part of the Surgical Aspects of Modern Implant Dentistry course. Dr. Kim's expertise comes from years of experience providing innovative dental implant solutions to patients with missing teeth, including All-on-4® full mouth dental implants, at his state-of-the-art practices in West Garden Grove and Diamond Bar, CA.

The accreditation courses offered by ASID bring some of the industry's most esteemed practitioners together to learn about the latest techniques in implant dentistry. Pulling from his years of training and experience, Dr. Kim spoke about how to best understand the hard and soft tissues as they relate to dental implant treatment.

Remaining at the forefront of periodontology and implantology, Dr. Kim regularly lectures internationally on the innovations in dental implant placement. He is board-certified by the American Board of Periodontology and the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry, a rare dual title for any specialist in the country.

With his unique education and expertise, Dr. Kim provides state-of-the-art dental implant care at his practices. Among the notable treatments he provides is All-on-4 full mouth dental implants, a protocol for patients who wear dentures or have a full arch of missing teeth. All-on-4 is a permanent alternative to dentures that provides long-term restoration of oral health and function, comparable to that of natural teeth. Patients who receive All-on-4 full mouth dental implants see a significant improvement in their ability to bite and chew foods, talk clearly, and live an active and healthy life. The life-changing improvements ultimately restore patients' self-confidence and quality of life long term.

Patients with missing teeth who are interested in receiving state-of-the-art care from Dr. Kim can contact either of his two practice locations. New dental implant consultations can be made by visiting http://www.drjinkim.com or by calling 909-860-9222 for the Diamond Bar, CA location or 714-898-8757 for the West Garden Grove, CA office.

About the Periodontist

Dr. Jin Kim is a periodontist dedicated to providing personalized dental care in Diamond Bar and Garden Grove, CA. Dr. Kim attended the University of Sydney Faculty of Dentistry before furthering his education with an advanced degree in pathology from the Medical School of the same University. Dr. Kim completed a periodontics and implant surgery residency at UCLA School of Dentistry and is board-certified by the American Board of Periodontology and the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry. He is a past president of the Western Society of Periodontology and was also inducted to be a Fellow of the prestigious American College of Dentists and earned Fellowships in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Dr. Kim lectures and holds faculty positions at a number of universities including UCLA School of Dentistry and abroad. He has spoken at no less than 36 different countries across the globe as well as national and international academic and clinical associations and universities including the International Association of Dental Research, American Academy of Periodontology and Academy of Osseointegration. To learn more about Dr. Jin Kim and the services he offers, visit his website at http://www.drjinkim.com or call 909-860-9222 for the Diamond Bar location or 714-898-8757 for the West Garden Grove location to schedule an appointment.

