Dialpad Ranked a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad today announced its inclusion on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, which ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. The ranking is based on revenue between 2016-2019, during which time Dialpad's revenue grew 283%.

Dialpad's CEO and co-founder Craig Walker, credits the need for seamless, scalable and secure communications as digital transformation took a leap in the last year. He said, "Ranking in the Deloitte Fast500 for the third consecutive year demonstrates our ongoing commitment to building a simpler and smarter cloud communications platform that utilizes the power of Ai. I'm proud of our team's continued success building our business and helping our customers build theirs."

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

The Dialpad cloud communication platform delivers high-quality calling, video conferencing, and chat from a single application and accessible on any device with access to wi-fi. Powerful AI technology is embedded in every interaction, enabling business users to get more value from their calls and meetings, no matter where team members are located. During the pandemic, Dialpad has experienced rapid growth, with record breaking sales numbers over the last two quarters. In the past two months, the company acquired a video conferencing platform and raised $110M in Series E funding, demonstrating demand and market value.

"We are excited to once again be named among such impressive companies that, like us, are focused on innovation and transformation," added Walker.

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the "work from anywhere" era. A flexible, mobile business communications platform, Dialpad covers all calling, conferencing and call center needs. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale. Powerful Ai technology is embedded in every interaction, enabling business users to get more value from their calls and meetings. Today, more than 70,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad, including WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Dialpad is backed by some of the most innovative and successful investors in Silicon Valley, including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank and Work-Bench. Visit dialpad.com for more information.

