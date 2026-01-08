|
08.01.2026 18:18:06
Dialight Expects To Beat Profit Expectations After Strong Q3
(RTTNews) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) stated on Thursday that trading in its markets was still pretty sluggish during the third quarter that ended on December 31, 2025, which makes the company a bit cautious about sales going forward.
On the upside, they've seen improvements in margins, cut costs, and generated stronger cash flow, which led to solid profits. Because of this, Dialight now thinks it'll beat market expectations for adjusted operating profit for the year ending March 31, 2026.
The company plans to reduce its debt even more and will share full-year results in June 2026.
DIA.L closed trading at GBP 350.00, down GBP 11.00 or 3.05 percent on the London Stock Exchange.
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schlisst wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich in Rot
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es nur seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es abwärts.