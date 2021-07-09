Diageo World Class Global Final Announces Canadian James Grant as 'World Class Bartender of the Year'

Edmonton Bartender brings home gold after representing Canada at the World Class Global Finals held virtually July 4-8

TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Diageo World Class Final is pleased to announce Canadian bartender James Grant as the 2021 'World Class Bartender of the Year'. After being named World Class Canada Bartender of the Year 2021 in March, Grant went on to represent Canada at the first fully virtual World Class Global Final event, celebrating some of the most talented bartenders in the world. Grant competed in the four day competition, taking home gold after winning the final challenge on July 8th with his Tale of Two Malts signature cocktails.

All candidates were judged on their bartending and hosting techniques by some of the world's most respected and talented drink experts, including current World Class Global Winner, Bannie Kang. In early stages of the competition, contestants competed in three qualifying events; The Ketel One Hive Collective Challenge, Johnnie Walker Hidden City High Ball Challenge, Tanqueray No Ten Alive with Freshness Masterclass and Don Julio Subterranean Serve. The top ten contestants then moved on to compete in the final challenge, A Tale of Two Malts featuring Talisker & Singleton, with James emerging as the global winner.

After the final round of fierce competition, World Class Global Final crowned Grant as the 'World Class Bartender of the Year 2021'. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, James is currently a bartender at Little Hong Kong in Edmonton, Alberta.

"It was an incredible honour to represent Canada on the global stage this summer, and show the bartending community the incredible hospitality that makes Canada special," said James Grant, World Class Bartender of the Year 2021. "It's been an incredible journey, and I hope to continue to make the Canadian bartending community proud."

The World Class Global Final brought together bartenders from 50 countries, including finalists from Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Portugal, Ukraine, The Netherlands, Canada and The United States. Since 2009, over 400,000 bartenders across 60 countries have brought their passion, culture, flavour and personal stories to the world through the World Class program.

"We are extremely proud to have James represent our country's incredible bartending community at this year's World Class Global Final," said Michael Armistead, WORLD CLASS CANADA lead with Diageo Canada. "We wish James all the best, and are excited to see how he continues to inspire bartenders across Canada and around the world."

When experimenting with your own mixology skills or enjoying award-winning cocktails from your favourite local bartender, WORLD CLASS CANADA reminds you to drink responsibly.

For additional information about the program and for details on the upcoming global competition, follow @WorldClassCa on Twitter, @WorldClassCanada on Instagram, use the hashtag #WorldClass and visit Facebook.com/WorldClassCanada.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Diageo WORLD CLASS

Diageo WORLD CLASS is transforming fine drinking experiences and cocktail culture around the world and in the home. The industry's largest, most credible investment in the luxury on trade, it discovers the next generation of bartending talent who set the latest mixology trends and bring these to the best bars worldwide. At the core is an outstanding, global training program and internationally recognized platform that elevates the craft of the bartender and builds careers in the industry culminating in an annual luxury landmark week where the Diageo WORLD CLASS Bartender of the Year is announced. Launched in 2009, over 300,000 bartenders have been inspired and educated in the craft of mixology using the finest spirits in the Diageo Reserve collection. A partnership and collaboration with gurus, media, partners and owners, Diageo WORLD CLASS is widely recognized as a mark of sophistication and distinction of international fine drinking culture by bartenders and customers alike.

SOURCE Diageo