Diageo Opens Relocated North America Headquarters in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo unveiled its dazzling new North American headquarters this week in New York City, a modern space designed to bring to life the company's purpose of "celebrating life, every day, everywhere." In 2019 global beverage leader Diageo announced it would relocate the headquarters for its largest market from Norwalk, Connecticut to New York. Located at 3 World Trade Center in vibrant Lower Manhattan, the best-in-class workspace was conceived to promote flexibility and collaboration, and to enable agility and modern ways of working.

"As a company whose brands are part of a legacy more than 300 years in the making, we know from experience that embracing the power of change is core to our success," said Deirdre Mahlan, President, Diageo NA. "This move represents a significant shift, not just in where we work, but how we work, enabling us to eliminate boundaries, be bolder, more future-focused, and closer to a nucleus of diverse consumers."

The offices feature bright, colorful and immersive spaces that leverage the spirit of the city's neighborhoods, Diageo's broad portfolio of iconic brands, and breathtaking 360-degree views of the surrounding skylines. The workspace is open plan with suggested "neighborhoods" for teams, but no assigned seating. Designed for maximum connectivity, employees can experiment with a wide variety of dynamic spaces that incorporate state-of-the-art technology, some intended for higher energy work, with others, like sound-proof phone booths and libraries, facilitating privacy and focus.

Sitting high above the city on the 41st floor is a stunning showcase bar, "Bar Deco," which serves as the headquarters' beating heart. A multifunctional space, it is at Bar Deco where meetings are held, ideas transpire, meals shared, cocktails poured, and moments celebrated.

With the move, Diageo brought with it 350 new jobs to the city, while preserving roughly 150 existing Diageo jobs in New York City.

"Situating ourselves in the heart of one of the world's most exciting cities allows us to expand access to diverse talent pools and capabilities," said Laura Watt, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Diageo NA. "With our new space we sought to create an amazing experience for our people, and a place where they could do the best work of their lives, while celebrating life."

Diageo North America's new home also embraces cutting-edge technology and leading sustainability practices, as well as the company's commitment to inclusion and diversity. Additional features include:

Commissioned design features such as vintage advertisements, bespoke murals, employee-sourced photography, and custom neon fixtures

Wellness-focused design, including height-adjustable sit-stand desks, and a floor plan that encourages movement throughout the day

Ideation rooms featuring modular furniture for a variety of configurations to maximize creativity

Tech-driven sensory booths for liquid innovation employee tasting panels

On-site Tech Café where employees can access real-time help from live tech staff, for efficiency

Spacious Mothers' nursing rooms with best-in-class equipment

Disability access throughout, including Bar Deco

Meeting spaces are Zoom-enabled, as well as fitted with smart boards to digitally capture notes

Copious amounts of natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows

Daylight harvesting reduces energy required to light offices

High-efficiency heating and cooling systems conserve energy

Topical pop up featured art, e.g. artwork by African-American artist to celebrate Black History Month

Three World Trade Center is part of the revitalized World Trade Center campus, an historic and thoughtful urban renewal project linking some of New York City's most exhilarating neighborhoods and brimming with innovative architecture, renowned public artwork and grand open spaces.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contact: Kristen Crofoot, (917) 445-2835, kristen.crofoot@diageo.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diageo-opens-relocated-north-america-headquarters-in-lower-manhattan-301003728.html

SOURCE Diageo North America