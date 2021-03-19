Diabetic Dogs Needed for Study that Could Reduce or Eliminate Insulin Injections

BOONE, Iowa, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene therapy company ENDSULIN has expanded to a second study site at Boone Veterinary Hospital, where it is looking for diabetic dogs to participate in a study to evaluate the effectiveness of a treatment that could reduce or even eliminate insulin injections.

The study could be a critical step in advancing a one-time gene therapy treatment for diabetes in both dogs and humans. The treatment, which has proven efficacy in hundreds of small animals, is based on more than 25 years of research at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison, where the company is based.

"We hope to free families who are caring for their diabetic pets around the clock," said Hans Sollinger, ENDSULIN founder. "Giving dogs and their families their independence back is a step in our mission to do the same for millions of people suffering with diabetes."

ENDSULIN covers the cost of the procedure, which takes about 30 minutes total and is administered by a certified veterinarian. After treatment, the ENDSULIN team will periodically monitor dogs' health to observe the long-term effects.

While this particular gene therapy is novel, dogs treated with gene therapies in Barcelona, Spain have been followed for up to 8 years, with no evidence of adverse events.

Ideal dogs are small, and have been recently diagnosed with diabetes. Families must be able to bring their pet to either the Boone or Waunakee, WI, clinics for the one-time treatment and five follow-up visits, and also provide follow-up information to the ENDSULIN research team.

People with diabetic dogs can learn more about the study or ask about enrollment at endsulin.com/pilot-study, or contact ENDSULIN directly at ginger@endsulin.com.

ABOUT ENDSULIN

ENDSULIN is reshaping the way we approach a cure for diabetes. They are working to free patients from daily injections and 24/7 management using the most cutting-edge gene therapy technology, developed from decades of research by noted diabetes leader Hans Sollinger, MD, PhD, Dr hc, at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics. Their sole focus is to get a durable, one-time treatment to the millions of people who need it.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diabetic-dogs-needed-for-study-that-could-reduce-or-eliminate-insulin-injections-301251259.html

SOURCE ENDSULIN