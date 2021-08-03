DHL Bolsters Applied Analytics Capabilities in Malaysia

The logistics giant is establishing an Applied Analytics Hub to develop data-driven supply chains for DHL customers in Asia Pacific

DHL will deepen its collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia to develop talent in data science and big data analytics

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL, the world's leading logistics company, announced the launch of its Applied Analytics Hub (AAH) in Medini City, a strategic growth zone located within the Iskandar Development Region in Johor, Malaysia. The hub will see data scientists and machine learning experts develop robust analytics-driven logistics solutions for DHL's customers across Asia Pacific.

Prerit Mishra, Head of Applied Analytics, DHL Customer Solutions and Innovation, Asia Pacific, said, "There is a growing demand for best-in-class supply chain analytics solutions as companies in Malaysia and the region accelerate their digital transformation. Companies are eager to use digital solutions to enhance supply chain management and optimize their data. The AAH will also allow us to work more closely with businesses in Malaysia by pairing our extensive global supply chain expertise with advanced data science to unlock new value."

The new hub is an extension of the DHL Applied Analytics team based in Singapore, that has been working in close partnerships with customers in conceptualizing and implementing advanced data analytics solutions to maximize supply chain efficiencies. The hub in Medini will deepen DHL's collaboration with the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) including the hosting of faculty members from UTM, providing internships and mentoring budding data scientists who will get to work on solving complex supply chain problems for customers. The hub will equally spearhead networking sessions and conduct workshops where companies and industry experts come together to share best practices and brainstorm innovative ideas.

The strategic collaboration between both parties allows DHL to tap on a steady stream of high-quality talent whilst benefitting UTM with real-world industry experience that helps to shape its college curriculum.

"The partnership with DHL allows our faculty to test solutions and see the practical applications of data science outside the academic environment. Since we began our collaboration in 2019, we have extracted valuable insights to develop the curriculum for our Masters in Data Science program," commented Professor Ts. Dr. Ruzairi Bin Abdul Rahim, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.

Over two years, UTM's students and faculty members have been working on analytics projects alongside data scientists, engineers and logistics experts at DHL. With current COVID-19 regulations preventing the full use of the facilities at the new hub, the collaboration continues online. The hub was officially inaugurated with a virtual ceremony attended by representatives from DHL, UTM, Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Center (MaGIC) and the Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB).

The DHL Applied Analytics team is part of DHL's cross-divisional Customer Solutions and Innovation and supports DPDHL customers around the world with state-of-the-art analytics solutions. It is headquartered in DHL's Asia Pacific Innovation Center located in Singapore.

DHL has been instrumental in developing the strategy behind Iskandar Investment Berhad's catalytic initiatives around Industry 4.0 since 2018 via the DHL Global Center of Excellence. In 2020, DHL supported the establishment of Southeast Asia's first Drone and Robotics Zone in Medini with its experience in the application of drone and robotics technologies in its own operations. With Medini's vision to become a future smart city, DHL has widened its global innovation footprint through the presence of GCOE and the new Applied Analytics Hub in Medini to engage customers in exploring new digital solutions.

Read more about the development of Iskandar Malaysia and the DHL Global Center of Excellence (GCOE) on DHL's Logistics of Things.

