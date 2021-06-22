DH2i Launches DxEnterprise (DxE) Smart Availability Software for Containers

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i® , the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability® software, today announced the general availability (GA) of DxEnterprise (DxE) for Containers, enabling cloud-native Microsoft SQL Server container Availability Groups (AG) outside and inside Kubernetes (K8s).

Container use is skyrocketing for digital transformation projects—particularly the use of stateful containers for databases such as Microsoft SQL Server. This growing stateful database container use is also generating a hard production deployment requirement for database-level high availability (HA) in Kubernetes.

For medium and large organizations running SQL Server, database-level HA has traditionally been provided by SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs). However, SQL Server AGs have not been supported in Kubernetes until now—hindering organizations' ability to undergo digital transformations. DxEnterprise (DxE) for Containers is the answer to the problem.

DxEnterprise for Containers accelerates an enterprise's digital transformation (DX) by speeding the adoption of highly available stateful containers. DxEnterprise (DxE) for Containers provides SQL Server Availability Group (AG) support for SQL Server containers, including for Kubernetes clusters. It enables customers to deploy stateful containers to create new and innovative applications while also improving operations with near-zero RTO to more efficiently deliver better products and services at a lower cost. Additionally, it helps organizations generate new revenue streams by enabling them to build distributed Kubernetes AG clusters across availability zones/regions, resulting in hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments which can rapidly adapt to changes in market conditions and consumer preferences.

"Kubernetes lacks SQL Server AG support, which is essential for using stateful containers in production," said Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research, EMA Network Management Practice. "DxEnterprise for Containers solves this problem. It enables AG support in Kubernetes."

"DxE for Containers is the perfect complement to Kubernetes' pod/node-level cluster HA," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "DxE for Containers accelerates Digital Transformation (DX) by meeting the requirement of near-zero RTO/RPO high availability for cloud native stateful containers in Kubernetes."

"SQL Server containers are fast, simple-to-use and highly compatible with automation tools, such as the Kubernetes open-source container orchestration platform. Together, SQL Server and Kubernetes provide users with an ideal solution for automating many of the manual processes involved in deploying, managing and scaling cloud-native applications," said Ramnik Gulati, Director of Azure Data On-Premises Marketing, Microsoft. "By adding DH2i's DxEnterprise for Containers, users have the industrial-grade HA necessary to implement and accelerate their digital transformation."

DxEnterprise for Containers Features & Benefits:

Kubernetes SQL Server Container Availability Groups with automatic failover, an industry first – Enables customers to deploy stateful containers to create new and innovative applications

Near-zero recovery time objective (RTO) container database-level failover – Improves operations to more efficiently and resiliently deliver better products and services at a lower cost to the business

Distributed Kubernetes AG clusters across availability zones/regions, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environment with built-in secure multi-subnet express micro-tunnel technology – Enables customers to rapidly adapt to changes in market conditions and consumer preferences

Intelligent Health & performance QoS monitoring, alerting management – Simplifies system management

Mix and match support for Windows and Linux; bare metal, virtual, cloud servers – Maximizes IT budget ROI

Organizations can now purchase DxEnterprise (DxE) for Containers directly from the DH2i website to get immediate full access to the software and support. Customers have the flexibility to select the support level and subscription duration to best meet the needs of their organization. Users can also subscribe to the Developer Edition of DxEnterprise (DxE) for Containers to dive into the technology for free for non-production use.

