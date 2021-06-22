SMI 11’967 -0.2%  SPI 15’361 -0.2%  Dow 33’877 1.8%  DAX 15’597 0.0%  Euro 1.0950 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’112 0.0%  Gold 1’779 -0.3%  Bitcoin 27’514 -5.2%  Dollar 0.9201 0.3%  Öl 74.6 -0.3% 

22.06.2021 15:15:00

DH2i Launches DxEnterprise (DxE) Smart Availability Software for Containers

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability® software, today announced the general availability (GA) of DxEnterprise (DxE) for Containers, enabling cloud-native Microsoft SQL Server container Availability Groups (AG) outside and inside Kubernetes (K8s).

www.DH2i.com . (PRNewsFoto/DH2I)

Container use is skyrocketing for digital transformation projects—particularly the use of stateful containers for databases such as Microsoft SQL Server. This growing stateful database container use is also generating a hard production deployment requirement for database-level high availability (HA) in Kubernetes.

For medium and large organizations running SQL Server, database-level HA has traditionally been provided by SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs). However, SQL Server AGs have not been supported in Kubernetes until now—hindering organizations' ability to undergo digital transformations. DxEnterprise (DxE) for Containers is the answer to the problem.

DxEnterprise for Containers accelerates an enterprise's digital transformation (DX) by speeding the adoption of highly available stateful containers. DxEnterprise (DxE) for Containers provides SQL Server Availability Group (AG) support for SQL Server containers, including for Kubernetes clusters. It enables customers to deploy stateful containers to create new and innovative applications while also improving operations with near-zero RTO to more efficiently deliver better products and services at a lower cost. Additionally, it helps organizations generate new revenue streams by enabling them to build distributed Kubernetes AG clusters across availability zones/regions, resulting in hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments which can rapidly adapt to changes in market conditions and consumer preferences.

"Kubernetes lacks SQL Server AG support, which is essential for using stateful containers in production," said Shamus McGillicuddy, Vice President of Research, EMA Network Management Practice. "DxEnterprise for Containers solves this problem. It enables AG support in Kubernetes."

"DxE for Containers is the perfect complement to Kubernetes' pod/node-level cluster HA," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "DxE for Containers accelerates Digital Transformation (DX) by meeting the requirement of near-zero RTO/RPO high availability for cloud native stateful containers in Kubernetes."

"SQL Server containers are fast, simple-to-use and highly compatible with automation tools, such as the Kubernetes open-source container orchestration platform. Together, SQL Server and Kubernetes provide users with an ideal solution for automating many of the manual processes involved in deploying, managing and scaling cloud-native applications," said Ramnik Gulati, Director of Azure Data On-Premises Marketing, Microsoft. "By adding DH2i's DxEnterprise for Containers, users have the industrial-grade HA necessary to implement and accelerate their digital transformation."

DxEnterprise for Containers Features & Benefits:

  • Kubernetes SQL Server Container Availability Groups with automatic failover, an industry first – Enables customers to deploy stateful containers to create new and innovative applications
  • Near-zero recovery time objective (RTO) container database-level failover – Improves operations to more efficiently and resiliently deliver better products and services at a lower cost to the business
  • Distributed Kubernetes AG clusters across availability zones/regions, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environment with built-in secure multi-subnet express micro-tunnel technology – Enables customers to rapidly adapt to changes in market conditions and consumer preferences
  • Intelligent Health & performance QoS monitoring, alerting management – Simplifies system management
  • Mix and match support for Windows and Linux; bare metal, virtual, cloud servers – Maximizes IT budget ROI

Organizations can now purchase DxEnterprise (DxE) for Containers directly from the DH2i website to get immediate full access to the software and support. Customers have the flexibility to select the support level and subscription duration to best meet the needs of their organization. Users can also subscribe to the Developer Edition of DxEnterprise (DxE) for Containers to dive into the technology for free for non-production use.

To learn more, please visit: https://dh2i.com/dxenterprise-for-availability-groups-in-containers

Tweet this: @DH2i Launches DxEnterprise (DxE) Smart Availability Software for #Containers https://dh2i.com/press/ #CloudNative #Microsoft #SQLServer #Kubernetes #K8s

About DH2i
DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on."  To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com.

PR Contact:
Nicole Gorman
Corp. Comm./PR
DH2i
M: 508-397-0131
nicole.gorman@dh2i.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dh2i-launches-dxenterprise-dxe-smart-availability-software-for-containers-301317341.html

SOURCE DH2i

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

14:30 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf Snap Inc, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc
09:43 Vontobel: derimail - Technologie Titel mit attraktiven Renditen
09:14 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise setzen Rally fort
08:57 SMI mit beeindruckender Reaktion
05:54 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Abprall am 50er-EMA / Julius Bär – Seitwärtsphase geht weiter
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot
Analystin spricht Warnung aus: Anleger könnten unwissentlich in GameStop und AMC investiert sein
China verschärft Kurs bei Banken und Kryptowährungen - Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin & Co. unter Druck
Nach Kryptos und Cannabis-Aktien: Magic Mushrooms sind zurück
Dow vorbörslich in Rot -- SMI schwächer -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Goldman Sachs: Das denken Hedgefonds-Manager wirklich über Bitcoin & Co.
Gigafabrik-Baustelle: Tesla verbraucht wohl mehrere tausend Liter Diesel pro Woche
Unter 34'000-US-Dollar-Marke: Bitcoinkurs im Sinkflug
Roche-Aktie fester: FDA-Notzulassung für PCR-COVID-Test
Blackstone-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Blackstone erwägt Börsengang der Tochtergesellschaft in den USA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit