Westwing Aktie [Valor: 43911063 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07]
19.11.2021 17:12:19

DGAP-PVR: Westwing Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Westwing Group AG
Westwing Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.11.2021 / 17:12
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital Research and Management Company, Los Angeles, United States of America (USA) informed us on November 18, 2021 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from November 19, 2021 , as follows:

  • The investment is used to realize trading profits.
  • The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.
  • The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.


19.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1250768  19.11.2021 

