+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.07.2019 11:31:42

DGAP-PVR: Westwing Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Westwing Group AG
Westwing Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.07.2019 / 11:31
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Westwing Group AG
Street: Moosacher Straße 88
Postal code: 80809
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BN8B4KAHILIX84

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: FIL Limited
City of registered office, country: Pembroke, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Fidelity Funds SICAV

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 5.08 % 0.00 % 5.08 % 20,740,809
Previous notification 4.82 % 0.00 % 4.82 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2N4H07 1,053,597 % 5.08 %
Total 1,053,597 5.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FIL Limited % % %
FIL Holdings (UK) Limited % % %
FIL Investments International 5.08 % 0.00 % 5.08 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
18 Jul 2019


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Georg Fischer AG / Logitech International SA 48130577 75.00 % 10.00 %
Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft 48130580 59.00 % 8.50 %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48130447 55.00 % 8.50 %

19.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

843835  19.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=843835&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Westwing Group AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Westwing Group AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:00
DAX-Future: Portfoliodiskussion
10:27
Dividenden - Der Rendite auf die Sprünge helfen
10:07
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Engie SA, EDF, Enel
09:11
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes auf Peugeot
08:40
SMI weiter beeindruckend stark
17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Westwing Group AG 5.74 -2.89% Westwing Group AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Novartis steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich
Tech-Milliardär Mark Cuban hält Facebooks Libra "für einen grossen Fehler"
Givaudan steigert Umsatz und Gewinne weniger als erwartet - Givaudan-Aktie knickt ein
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Wall Street letztendlich zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung schieben Microsoft-Aktie an
Richemont-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Trotz starkem Wachstum verfehlt Richemont Erwartungen
Sicherheitslücke: Bug bei der Apple Watch macht Belauschen über iPhones möglich
SMI rutscht unter Nulllinie -- DAX reduziert Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes steigen deutlich
Netflix-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Netflix enttäuscht mit schwachem Nutzerwachtum
Bobst mit Gewinnwarnung: Prognose wegen Preisdruck und Auslastung reduziert - Bobs-Aktie bricht ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI rutscht unter Nulllinie -- DAX reduziert Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes steigen deutlich
Am heimischen dreht die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es aufwärts. Die Märkte in Asien konnten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB