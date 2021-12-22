|
22.12.2021 13:13:46
DGAP-PVR: The Social Chain AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 WpHG [German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
The Social Chain
34.20 EUR -0.29%
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: The Social Chain AG
Mr Hanno Hagemann, born on July, 09, 1981, Germany informed us on December 21, 2021 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from December 16, 2021 , as follows:
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
22.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Social Chain AG
|Gormannstraße 22
|10119 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.socialchain.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1261277 22.12.2021