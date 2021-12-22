DGAP-PVR: The Social Chain AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 WpHG [German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: The Social Chain AG

The Social Chain AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 WpHG [German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



22.12.2021 / 13:13

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.

The reporting person does currently not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way within the next twelve months but does not rule out such acquisitions permanently.

The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' supervisory board.

The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights. Mr Hanno Hagemann, born on July, 09, 1981, Germany informed us on December 21, 2021 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from December 16, 2021 , as follows:

Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc. 113137187 55.00 % 20.00 % Plug Power Inc. 113137188 59.00 % 15.00 % Netflix Inc. / Spotify 113137189 59.00 % 12.00 % 22.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

