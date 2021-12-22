SMI 12’615 -0.5%  SPI 16’106 -0.3%  Dow 35’493 1.6%  DAX 15’470 0.2%  Euro 1.0432 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’176 0.0%  Gold 1’792 0.2%  Bitcoin 45’024 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9226 -0.1%  Öl 73.8 -0.3% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern

The Social Chain Aktie [Valor: 23561784 / ISIN: DE000A1YC996]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.12.2021 13:13:46

DGAP-PVR: The Social Chain AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 WpHG [German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The Social Chain
34.20 EUR -0.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: The Social Chain AG
The Social Chain AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 WpHG [German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.12.2021 / 13:13
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mr Hanno Hagemann, born on July, 09, 1981, Germany informed us on December 21, 2021 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from December 16, 2021 , as follows:
 
  • The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.
  • The reporting person does currently not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way within the next twelve months but does not rule out such acquisitions permanently. 
  • The reporting person does intend to influence the composition of the issuers' supervisory board.
  • The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.
  • Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.

22.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1261277  22.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261277&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu The Social Chain AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten