DGAP-PVR: technotrans SE: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: technotrans SE

technotrans SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



05.07.2019 / 13:37

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten Name: technotrans SE Straße, Hausnr.: Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17 PLZ: 48336 Ort: Sassenberg

Deutschland Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003IANGEF3R55G44

2. Grund der Mitteilung X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte Sonstiger Grund:



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: Luxunion S.A.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Leudelange, Luxemburg

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Luxempart S.A.



5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 03.07.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.) Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.) Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG neu 3,40 % 0,00 % 3,40 % 6907665 letzte Mitteilung 2,96 % 0,00 % 2,96 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolut in % direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) direkt

(§ 33 WpHG) zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG) DE000A0XYGA7 0 234805 0 % 3,40 % Summe 234805 3,40 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % % Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % % Summe %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden. X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher Luxunion S.A. % % % Foyer Finance S.A. % % % Luxempart S.A. 3,40 % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile % % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:



Datum

05.07.2019

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum

(Anzeige) Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 % Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 % Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48130424 49.00 % 8.20 % 05.07.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

