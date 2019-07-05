<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.07.2019 13:37:08

DGAP-PVR: technotrans SE: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: technotrans SE
technotrans SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

05.07.2019 / 13:37
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten
Name: technotrans SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
PLZ: 48336
Ort: Sassenberg
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003IANGEF3R55G44

2. Grund der Mitteilung
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen
Juristische Person: Luxunion S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Leudelange, Luxemburg

4. Namen der Aktionäre
mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.
Luxempart S.A.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:
03.07.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile
  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,40 % 0,00 % 3,40 % 6907665
letzte Mitteilung 2,96 % 0,00 % 2,96 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen
a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A0XYGA7 0 234805 0 % 3,40 %
Summe 234805 3,40 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
%
    Summe %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG
Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
%
      Summe %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen
  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Luxunion S.A. % % %
Foyer Finance S.A. % % %
Luxempart S.A. 3,40 % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG
(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:
Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:
 

Datum
05.07.2019


(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 %
Nike Inc. / Under Armour Inc. 48130424 49.00 % 8.20 %

05.07.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Deutschland
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

837023  05.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=837023&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu technotrans SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu technotrans SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:00
DAX-Future: Bleibt im Trend
08:43
SMI schaltet vor US-Jobreport einen Gang zurück
06:15
Daily Markets: Silber – Für eine Trendwende noch zu wenig / Partners Group – Entscheidende Phase beginnt
04.07.19
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

technotrans SE 23.59 0.93% technotrans SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Netflix streckt Fühler nach neuem Geschäftsbereich aus
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Feiertagsbedingt kein US-Handel
ABB-Aktien erneut schwächer nach weiterem vorsichtigen Ausblick
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert
Logitech-Aktie im Zuge eines positiven Kommentars der UBS gesucht
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich
Vor der Veröffentlichung des US-Arbeitsmarktberichts für den Monat Juni halten sich die Investoren bedeckt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB