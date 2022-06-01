Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’615 0.0%  SPI 14’919 0.0%  Dow 32’990 -0.7%  DAX 14’426 0.3%  Euro 1.0315 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’789 0.0%  Gold 1’829 -0.4%  Bitcoin 30’403 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9618 0.2%  Öl 117.5 -4.3% 
1 Aktie gratis
Steinhoff Aktie [Valor: 29210745 / ISIN: NL0011375019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.06.2022 12:00:05

DGAP-PVR: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Steinhoff
0.16 EUR 2.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.06.2022 / 12:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING NOTIFICATION

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the Company)

Reference is made to the substantial notifiable shareholdings as disclosed by the Company in its 2021 Annual Report (refer to pages 57 and 58). It was noted by the Company that the substantial notifiable shareholdings as at 30 September 2021, as disclosed, might not have been complete or accurate as the onus to submit updates to the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) rests with the investors. The disclosure included inter alia - a reference to Mr. M.J. Jooste holding a voting right of 32.50%. Mr. Jooste was party to the Voting Pool Arrangements, as a result of which he had a combined voting right.

According to information provided independently to the Company, and as announced by the Company on 14 December 2017, the Voting Pool Arrangements were terminated in December 2017. Mr. Jooste was part of that voting pool but had not yet notified the AFM of the fact that as a result of its termination his voting right fell below the reporting threshold.

According to the AFM this omission has now been rectified. The AFM informed the Company on
1 June 2022 that a substantial holding notification related to Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had been received by the AFM and was published as follows.

Date of transaction: 14 December 2017
Person obliged to notify: M.J. Jooste
Issuing institution: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce 63570173
Place of residence: Amsterdam
 

Distribution in numbers (long position)

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settle-ment
Ordinary share 0.00 0.00 Real Real Indirectly (Mayfair Speculators (Pty) Ltd) N/A
 

Distribution in percentages (long position)

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
Voting rights 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
 

The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=125330

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 1 June 2022


01.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1366279  01.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1366279&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Endlich gebührenfrei traden? Geht jetzt auch noch ganz einfach!

Investieren Sie ab sofort ohne Gebühren in Aktien oder ETFs bei finanzen.net zero & sichern Sie sich dabei eine Gratis-Aktie – nur für kurze Zeit!
Jetzt informieren!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Steinhoff

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

09:07 Inflationssorgen und die Credit Suisse belasten den SMI
08:00 Aktienresearch schon gemacht?
07:45 GlaxoSmithKline expandiert – Aktie konsolidiert
06:11 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Verschnaufpause / Amazon.com – Dynamische Erholung
31.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf EURO STOXX 50® Index, Swiss Market® Index, NASDAQ 100 Index, S&P 500 Index®
31.05.22 Marktüberblick: Einzelhändler im Rallymodus
31.05.22 Alexander Berger: ESG Kriterien auf dem Prüfstand | BX Swiss TV
30.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.60% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’189.97 17.55 TSSMBU
Short 12’484.76 12.10 SMIR9U
Short 12’837.26 8.84 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11’614.14 01.06.2022 12:07:06
Long 11’134.69 17.42 OSSM2U
Long 10’904.26 12.97 OSSM3U
Long 10’279.05 7.68 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Steinhoff 0.09 -0.90% Steinhoff

On am 31.05.2022

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie letztlich deutlich tiefer: CS prüft wohl Stärkung des Kapitals - Bank widerspricht
Terra LUNA-Coins schiessen über 100 Prozent hoch: Folgt nun das Comeback für LUNA?
EU-Kompromiss bei Russland-Ölembargo: US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Stadler Rail-Aktie gesucht: Stadler sackt grössten Auftrag der Schweizer Bahngeschichte ein
Zur Rose-Aktie schliesst höher: Digital-Chefin Betül Susamis Unaran verlässt das Unternehmen nach fast 3 Jahren
Unilever-Aktie weit im Plus: Unilever gesteht aktivistischem Investor Nelson Peltz Sitz im Board zu
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie schlussendlich stabil: US-Studie mit Relief-Kanditat Aviptadil wird gestoppt
Krypto-Analyst: Warum der Bitcoin-Kurs bald auf 11'500 US-Dollar abstürzen könnte
Bitcoin-Kritiker Bill Gates: Kryptowährungen tragen nicht zur Gesellschaft bei
Impulse fehlen: SMI unentschlossen -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mit gemischten Vorzeichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit