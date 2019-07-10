Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
10.07.2019 16:44:17
DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
10.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RIB Software SE
|Vaihinger Str. 151
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rib-software.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
839519 10.07.2019
Nachrichten zu RIB Software SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu RIB Software SEmehr Analysen
|03.07.19
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.06.19
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.19
|RIB Software Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.05.19
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.19
|RIB Software buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.07.19
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.06.19
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.19
|RIB Software Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.05.19
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.19
|RIB Software buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.07.19
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.06.19
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.05.19
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.04.19
|RIB Software buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.04.19
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.10.18
|RIB Software Sell
|UBS AG
|24.08.18
|RIB Software Sell
|UBS AG
|01.08.18
|RIB Software Sell
|UBS AG
|31.07.18
|RIB Software Sell
|UBS AG
|01.05.18
|RIB Software Sell
|UBS AG
|06.05.19
|RIB Software Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.08.18
|RIB Software Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.04.18
|RIB Software Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.04.18
|RIB Software Hold
|Warburg Research
|27.03.18
|RIB Software Hold
|Warburg Research
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI legt zu -- DAX dämmt Verluste ein -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend tiefer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Zur Wochenmitte läutet der heimische Aktienmarkt eine Erholung ein. Der DAX notiert nahe der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich dank Powell-Aussagen in Grün. In Asien ging es an den meisten Börsen bergab.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}