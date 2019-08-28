Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
28.08.2019 10:56:42
DGAP-PVR: Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
28.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
864379 28.08.2019
Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Analysen
|19.08.19
|Rheinmetall buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.08.19
|Rheinmetall Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|05.08.19
|Rheinmetall kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|01.08.19
|Rheinmetall buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.19
|Rheinmetall Halten
|DZ BANK
|19.08.19
|Rheinmetall buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.08.19
|Rheinmetall Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|05.08.19
|Rheinmetall kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|01.08.19
|Rheinmetall buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.19
|Rheinmetall Halten
|DZ BANK
|19.08.19
|Rheinmetall buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.19
|Rheinmetall kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|01.08.19
|Rheinmetall buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.19
|Rheinmetall buy
|UBS AG
|10.07.19
|Rheinmetall buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.06.19
|Rheinmetall Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|07.08.19
|Rheinmetall Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|17.07.19
|Rheinmetall Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.07.19
|Rheinmetall Hold
|Warburg Research
|14.06.19
|Rheinmetall Hold
|HSBC
|10.05.19
|Rheinmetall Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}