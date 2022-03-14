Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
QIAGEN Aktie [Valor: 35465310 / ISIN: NL0012169213]
DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.03.2022 / 22:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 10, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 04 mar 2022
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 957.492,00 957.492,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 924.240,00 924.240,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 209.259,00 209.259,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Swap 13.469,00 13.469,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Ordinary share 5.616,00 5.616,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 49,00 49,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 19.555,00 19.555,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Swap 1.031.544,00 1.031.544,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Ordinary share 26.166,00 26.166,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Warrant 49.104,00 49.104,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash
Ordinary share 14.775,00 14.775,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 416.733,00 416.733,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
 

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 3,26% 0,00% 0,00% 0,20% 3,07%
Voting rights 3,26% 0,00% 0,00% 0,20% 3,07%
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has
been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=121291


14.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1301499  14.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1301499&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

