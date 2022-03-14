DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 10, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 07 mar 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 1.015.624,00 1.015.624,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 924.240,00 924.240,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 195.359,00 195.359,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 13.469,00 13.469,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 5.597,00 5.597,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 50,00 50,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 29.172,00 29.172,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Swap 139.307,00 139.307,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 42.251,00 42.251,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Warrant 46.614,00 46.614,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Ordinary share 14.775,00 14.775,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Ordinary share 1,00 1,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank AG Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,73% 0,00% 0,00% 0,02% 2,70% Voting rights 2,73% 0,00% 0,00% 0,02% 2,70%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=121305