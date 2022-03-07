SMI 11’205 -0.8%  SPI 14’163 -1.0%  Dow 32’817 -2.4%  DAX 12’835 -2.0%  Euro 1.0057 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’512 -1.2%  Gold 1’998 1.2%  Bitcoin 34’783 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9256 0.9%  Öl 123.2 4.4% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
QIAGEN Aktie [Valor: 35465310 / ISIN: NL0012169213]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.03.2022 22:03:05

DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

QIAGEN
43.91 CHF -4.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.03.2022 / 22:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 3, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 25 feb 2022
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 955.129,00 955.129,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 924.240,00 924.240,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 262.496,00 262.496,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Swap 7.110,00 7.110,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Ordinary share 5.518,00 5.518,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 47,00 47,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 40.514,00 40.514,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Swap 267.792,00 267.792,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Ordinary share 38.056,00 38.056,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Warrant 52.788,00 52.788,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash
Ordinary share 14.775,00 14.775,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 1.090.211,00 1.090.211,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
 

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 3,26% 0,00% 0,00% 0,50% 2,76%
Voting rights 3,26% 0,00% 0,00% 0,50% 2,76%
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has
been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=120882


07.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1295965  07.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295965&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu QIAGEN N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen