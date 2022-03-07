DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 3, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 28 feb 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 965.308,00 965.298,35 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 924.240,00 924.240,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 520.674,00 520.668,79 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 7.410,00 7.410,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 5.578,00 5.577,94 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 48,00 48,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 33.745,00 33.744,66 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Swap 265.711,00 265.711,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 43.765,00 43.764,56 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Warrant 52.837,00 52.837,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Ordinary share 14.775,00 14.775,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,90% 0,00% 0,00% 0,02% 2,88% Voting rights 2,90% 0,00% 0,00% 0,02% 2,88%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=120922