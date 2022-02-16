SMI 12’194 0.1%  SPI 15’410 0.0%  Dow 34’934 -0.2%  DAX 15’370 -0.3%  Euro 1.0490 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’137 -0.2%  Gold 1’870 0.9%  Bitcoin 40’632 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9223 -0.3%  Öl 91.9 -1.7% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
QIAGEN Aktie [Valor: 35465310 / ISIN: NL0012169213]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.02.2022 22:04:06

DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

QIAGEN
45.93 CHF -1.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.02.2022 / 22:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on February 12, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 09 feb 2022
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 763.617,00 763.617,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 284.397,00 284.397,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 5.959,00 5.959,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 43,00 43,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 44.313,00 44.313,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 10.637,00 10.637,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 14.775,00 14.775,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 781.626,00 781.626,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 674.493,00 674.493,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Swap 8.862,00 8.862,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Swap 349.096,00 349.096,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Warrant 204.846,00 204.846,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash
 

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 3,04% 0,00% 0,00% 0,37% 2,67%
Voting rights 3,04% 0,00% 0,00% 0,37% 2,67%
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has
been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=120019


16.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1280157  16.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280157&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu QIAGEN N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten