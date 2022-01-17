SMI 12’589 0.5%  SPI 15’962 0.5%  Dow 35’912 -0.6%  DAX 15’927 0.3%  Euro 1.0427 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’287 0.4%  Gold 1’822 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’176 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9125 -0.1%  Öl 86.2 -0.3% 
DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.01.2022 / 09:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Street: Medienallee 7
Postal code: 85774
City: Unterföhring
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Silvio Berlusconi
Date of birth: 29 Sep 1936

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Jan 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 21.05 % 2.85 % 23.90 % 233000000
Previous notification 19.11 % 4.58 % 23.69 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 49035302 0.00 % 21.05 %
Total 49035302 21.05 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall) 30.05.2022 - 29.11.2024 anytime 6644742 2.85 %
    Total 6644742 2.85 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Silvio Berlusconi % % %
Finanziaria d'investimento Fininvest S.p.A. % % %
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 9.59 % % 10.71 %
Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. 11.46 % % 13.18 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notified acquisition of shares with voting rights is made in the course of a partial termination of instruments held (as referred to under no. 7.1.b above). 

Date
14 Jan 2022


17.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1269093  17.01.2022 

