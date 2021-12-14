|
14.12.2021 16:29:33
DGAP-PVR: PNE AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PNE AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
14.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1257814 14.12.2021
Nachrichten zu PNE AG
Analysen zu PNE AG
Marktupdate 14. Dezember 2021: Die Woche der Notenbanken | BX Swiss TV
Im Vorfeld der vielen Notenbanksitzungen die diese Woche anstehen ist bisher Zurückhaltung angesagt. Was von den Währungshütern erwartet wird und welche sonstigen Termine in dieser Woche wichtig sind erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside
Achiko am 02.12.2021
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow leicht im Plus -- SMI geht die Luft aus -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich im Minus
Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. Der heimische Markt notiert am Dienstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex fällt zurück. Die asiatischen Märkte waren am Dienstag in Rot gehüllt. Die Wall Street gab zum Start der neuen Woche deutlich ab.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}