Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
04.07.2019 10:39:37
DGAP-PVR: OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: OSRAM Licht AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
04.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OSRAM Licht AG
|Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
|80807 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.osram-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
835533 04.07.2019
Nachrichten zu OSRAM AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu OSRAM AGmehr Analysen
|09:41
|OSRAM Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.06.19
|OSRAM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.19
|OSRAM kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.06.19
|OSRAM Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.06.19
|OSRAM Hold
|HSBC
|09:41
|OSRAM Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.06.19
|OSRAM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.19
|OSRAM kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.06.19
|OSRAM Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.06.19
|OSRAM Hold
|HSBC
|27.06.19
|OSRAM kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.05.19
|OSRAM buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.05.19
|OSRAM kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.05.19
|OSRAM buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.19
|OSRAM buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.19
|OSRAM Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.02.19
|OSRAM Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|29.01.19
|OSRAM Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.04.18
|OSRAM Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.02.18
|OSRAM Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|09:41
|OSRAM Halten
|DZ BANK
|28.06.19
|OSRAM Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.19
|OSRAM Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.06.19
|OSRAM Hold
|HSBC
|27.05.19
|OSRAM Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)