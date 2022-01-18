|
18.01.2022 19:01:56
DGAP-PVR: NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
NORMA Group
35.51 CHF 2.43%
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: NORMA Group SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1269581 18.01.2022
Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SE
Analysen zu NORMA Group SE
|12.01.22
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.12.21
|NORMA Group Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|10.11.21
|NORMA Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.11.21
|NORMA Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.21
|NORMA Group Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
