<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.08.2019 10:25:32

DGAP-PVR: New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: New Work SE
New Work SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.08.2019 / 10:25
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: New Work SE
Street: Dammtorstraße 30
Postal code: 20354
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002VHN50DM9T9H37

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
13 Aug 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.13 % 0.00 % 3.13 % 5620435
Previous notification 2.95 % 0.00 % 2.95 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000NWRK013 0 175670 0.00 % 3.13 %
Total 175670 3.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Prior to 31/08/2018, DWS Investment GmbH was known as Deutsche Asset Management Investment GmbH for which our previous disclosure for Xing SE was submitted. 

Date
15 Aug 2019


16.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: New Work SE
Dammtorstraße 30
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.xing.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

858733  16.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=858733&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu New Work SE (ex XING)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu New Work SE (ex XING)mehr Analysen

14.08.19 New Work Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.08.19 New Work Hold Warburg Research
02.07.19 New Work Hold Warburg Research
10.05.19 New Work Sell Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
06.05.19 New Work Hold Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:01
DAX Future: Zweite Abwärtswelle
06:00
Daily Markets: Silber – Kursrally geht unvermindert weiter / Credit Suisse – Neues Verkaufssignal aktiviert
15.08.19
Geldanlage: "Dividende gut, alles gut?"
15.08.19
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Low-Barrier Produkte in Zeichnung
15.08.19
SMI-Anleger gehen in Deckung
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Geldanlage: "Dividende gut, alles gut?"

Aktien in diesem Artikel

New Work SE (ex XING) 0.00 0.00% New Work SE (ex XING)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Alibaba-Aktie schiesst hoch: Alibaba meldet Gewinnsprung
Erholungsstimmung: SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen hauptsächlich in Grün
Syngenta-Aktie: ChemChina will wohl Syngenta wieder an die Börse bringen
Warum der Eurokurs nachgibt - Franken und Yen gefragt
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Diese Aktien sind im 2. Quartal 2019 in Warren Buffetts Portfolio - Börsenguru kauft mehr Amazon-Aktien
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Gurit-Aktie legt zu: Deutlich mehr Gewinn und Umsatz im erste Halbjahr
Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsstimmung: SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen hauptsächlich in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handel freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Freitag einen positiven Grundton an.

Finanzen.net News