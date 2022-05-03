Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
DGAP-PVR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.05.2022 / 18:18
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America, informed us on May 03, 2022 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from April 28, 2022, as follows:
 

In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRocks holding in MTU Aero Engines AG, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the Notifying Parties):

BlackRock, Inc.

The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed

In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:

1. The investments are aimed at both implementing strategic objectives and at generating a trading profit. This results from Notifying Parties overall intention to gain maximum returns for BlackRocks clients on both a short and a long term basis.

2. We plan to acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase
or by any other means. Because our intention is to gain maximum returns for BlackRocks clients and therefore we may also sell shares.

3. We intend to exert an influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuers administrative, managing and supervisory bodies. We will continue to exercise our right to vote at the company's annual general meeting, and any special general meetings should they be called in the best interests of our clients.

4. We do not intend to achieve a material change in the companys capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds and the dividend policy. However, we might vote on such topics in the same way we set out in no. 3.

In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that: Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.


03.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1342565  03.05.2022 

