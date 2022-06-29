Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’781 -0.3%  SPI 13’880 -0.3%  Dow 31’086 0.5%  DAX 13’039 -1.5%  Euro 0.9991 -0.8%  EStoxx50 3’520 -0.8%  Gold 1’819 -0.1%  Bitcoin 19’183 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9526 -0.5%  Öl 120.2 1.7% 
1 Aktie gratis
MorphoSys Aktie [Valor: 944497 / ISIN: DE0006632003]
Buy Sell
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.06.2022 16:01:04

DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

MorphoSys
20.73 CHF -10.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MorphoSys AG
MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.06.2022 / 16:01
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MorphoSys AG
Street: Semmelweisstr. 7
Postal code: 82152
City: Planegg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900493806K77LRE72

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Jun 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.60 % 7.40 % 7.99 % 34231943
Previous notification 0.23 % 7.21 % 7.44 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US6177602025 0 7077 0.00 % 0.02 %
DE0006632003 0 196736 0.00 % 0.57 %
Total 203813 0.60 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1188180 3.47 %
Right Of Use Open 206870 0.60 %
Convertible Bond 16.10.2025 193465 0.57 %
    Total 1588514 4.64 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 21.06.2032 Cash 889389 2.60 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 53749 0.16 %
      Total 943139 2.76 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Murray Street Corporation % % %
Benson Street Limited % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % %
NN Investment Partners Holdings NV % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % 5.28 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
28 Jun 2022


29.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1386551  29.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1386551&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu MorphoSys

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MorphoSys

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
15.06.22 MorphoSys Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.22 MorphoSys Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.05.22 MorphoSys Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.05.22 MorphoSys Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.22 MorphoSys Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Wird es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch geben? Diese Frage sollte man sich laut Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr.Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG durchaus stellen. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Marco Ludescher die Auswirkungen der Inflation auf die Aktienmärkte und erklärt worauf Anleger sich vorbereiten sollten.

Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:29 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 20.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
09:36 Wind hat erneut gedreht
07:20 Mercedes-Benz will zwei Modellreihen einstellen
28.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ConocoPhillips
28.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
28.06.22 Marktüberblick: Pharma & HealthCare gesucht
24.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
24.06.22 Gibt es den Euro in 5 Jahren noch? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’190.80 16.85 WSSMAU
Short 11’382.68 12.97 USSMMU
Short 11’761.46 8.84 TSSMOU
SMI-Kurs: 10’795.15 29.06.2022 16:02:06
Long 10’240.69 18.29 WSSMRU
Long 10’018.32 13.29 DSSMQU
Long 9’622.06 8.92 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MorphoSys 102.00 4.62% MorphoSys

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rezessionsängste sind zurück: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich höher aus der Sitzung
Zum ersten Mal seit russischer Attacke auf die Ukraine: Die Schweiz importiert wieder Gold aus Russland
Trotz Krypto-Crash: SMART VALOR-Mitgründerin rechnet mit Bitcoin-Kurs über 100'000 US-Dollar
Erneute Rezessionsangst in den USA: SMI mit Abschlägen -- DAX verliert kräftig -- Wall Street unentschlossen -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen schwächer
Novartis bestätigt weitreichenden Stellenabbau - Novartis-Aktie fällt
Achiko-Aktien per sofort vom Handel an der SIX suspendiert
Siemens Energy-Aktie verliert heftig: Siemens Energy weist russische Vorwürfe bezüglich Gasdrosselung zurück
Zur Rose Aktie News: Zur Rose im Ausverkauf
Lufthansa-Aktie verliert deutlich: Lufthansa Tochter Swiss streicht von August bis Oktober 676 Flüge
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas schwächer: Credit Suisse treibt Konzernumbau in schwierigem Marktumfeld voran

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit