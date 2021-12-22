SMI 12’683 0.7%  SPI 16’157 0.7%  Dow 35’493 1.6%  DAX 15’447 1.4%  Euro 1.0422 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’175 1.7%  Gold 1’788 -0.1%  Bitcoin 45’487 0.5%  Dollar 0.9248 0.1%  Öl 73.9 -0.2% 
22.12.2021 08:46:06

DGAP-PVR: Mister Spex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Mister Spex
11.40 EUR -1.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Mister Spex SE
Mister Spex SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.12.2021 / 08:46
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Mister Spex SE
Street: Greifswalder Str. 156
Postal code: 10409
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200SBGUML8UFGNW39

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: M&G plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Dec 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.19 % 0.00 % 3.19 % 34769368
Previous notification 3.51 % 0.00 % 3.51 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A3CSAE2 0 1107688 0.00 % 3.19 %
Total 1107688 3.19 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
M&G plc % % %
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited % % %
The Prudential Assurance Company Limited 3.19 % % %
- % % %
M&G plc % % %
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited % % %
M&G Group Limited % % %
M&G FA Limited % % %
M&G Investment Management Limited 3.19 % % %
- % % %
M&G plc % % %
M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited % % %
M&G Group Limited % % %
M&G FA Limited % % %
M&G Luxembourg S.A. 3.19 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Dec 2021


22.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1260930  22.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1260930&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

