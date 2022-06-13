Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Instone Real Estate Group Aktie
13.06.2022 18:41:02

DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Instone Real Estate Group
10.68 EUR -8.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.06.2022 / 18:41
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On June 9, 2022, we received the following notification pursuant to Section 43 WpHG from the notifying parties specified below:

Frankfurt am Main, June 9, 2022

Notification pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

For and on behalf of

Herrn/Mr. Saul Goldstein,
EH Partners (UK) LLP (Vereinigtes Königreich/United Kingdom),
Pennsylvania Holding Limited (Jersey),
ZSMB Holdco GP Limited (Jersey),
Activum SG Capital Management Limited (Jersey),
Activum SG VII GP Limited (Jersey),
Activum SG Fund VII L.P. (Jersey),
ASG Fund VII Holdings S.à r.l (Luxemburg/Luxembourg),
ASG Fund VII Knight S.à r.l (Luxemburg/Luxembourg)

(jointly the 'Notifying Parties')

reference is made to the voting rights notifications of Mr. Saul Goldstein pursuant to sections 33, 34 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz WpHG) dated 18 May 2022 and 25 May 2022 concerning the exceeding of the threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Instone Real Estate Group SE on 12 May 2022 and 23 May 2022, respectively, by Mr. Saul Goldstein and the entities listed above and the following is declared pursuant to section 43 para. 1 WpHG:
 
  1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition
  • The acquisition of the voting rights in Instone Real Estate Group SE serves to implement financial objectives.
  • The Notifying Parties intend to acquire additional voting rights during the course of the next twelve months.
  • The Notifying Parties currently do not intend to exercise influence on the composition of the administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Instone Real Estate Group SE, but may in future seek representation in the supervisory board of Instone Real Estate Group SE appropriate for the Notifying Parties' shareholding in Instone Real Estate Group SE.
  • The Notifying Parties do not intend to materially change the capital structure of Instone Real Estate Group SE, in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt and the dividend policy.
 
  1. Origin of funds used for the acquisition of voting rights (section 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)
  • Equity capital has been used for financing the acquisition of the voting rights in Instone Real Estate Group SE.

Best regards,

pro abs. Dr. Lucina Berger

Georg Tauser

13.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1373437  13.06.2022 

