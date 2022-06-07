DGAP-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|UBS Group AG
| %
| %
| %
|UBS AG
| %
| %
|7.29 %
|UBS Switzerland AG
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: