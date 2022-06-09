DGAP-PVR: freenet AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: freenet AG

freenet AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG



09.06.2022 / 18:05

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer freenet AG

Hollerstrasse 126

24782 Buedelsdorf

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 08 Jun 2022

4. Share-position Share-position in % total amount of shares issued Resulting situation 0.04 % 118,900,598 Previous publication 5.02 % /

5. Details absolute in % direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) direct indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG) 0 50,000 0 % 0.04 %

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

