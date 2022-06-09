Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’337 -1.1%  SPI 14’525 -1.3%  Dow 32’823 -0.3%  DAX 14’199 -1.7%  Euro 1.0418 -0.6%  EStoxx50 3’724 -1.7%  Gold 1’848 -0.3%  Bitcoin 29’545 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9781 0.0%  Öl 123.1 -0.7% 
1 Aktie gratis

freenet Aktie [Valor: 10575025 / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.06.2022 18:05:03

DGAP-PVR: freenet AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

freenet
23.56 CHF -5.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: freenet AG
freenet AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

09.06.2022 / 18:05
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares

1. Details of issuer
freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
08 Jun 2022 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 0.04 % 118,900,598
Previous publication 5.02 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
0 50,000 0 % 0.04 %


09.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Internet: www.freenet-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1371739  09.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371739&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu freenet AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen