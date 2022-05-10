Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’589 1.3%  SPI 14’863 1.2%  Dow 32’246 -2.0%  DAX 13’563 1.4%  Euro 1.0504 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’572 1.3%  Gold 1’859 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’292 3.7%  Dollar 0.9952 0.2%  Öl 104.4 -0.8% 
1 Aktie gratis
Diebold Nixdorf Aktie [Valor: 925002 / ISIN: US2536511031]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2022 13:08:29

DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Diebold Nixdorf
4.23 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.05.2022 / 13:08
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Street: 50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
Postal code: 44236
City: Hudson, OH
United States
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 May 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.14 % 4.59 % 6.72 % 95599478
Previous notification 2.10 % 4.25 % 6.34 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2536511031 0 2042736 0.00 % 2.14 %
Total 2042736 2.14 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 18.11.2022 at any time 10800 0.01 %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 4272840 4.47 %
    Total 4283640 4.48 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Option From 20.05.2022 to 18.11.2022 at any time Physical 99600 0.10 %
      Total 99600 0.10 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
Prime Dealer Services Corp. % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
ETCM Holdings, LLC % % %
E*TRADE Securities LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
10 May 2022


10.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1348437  10.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1348437&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

09:55 Marktüberblick: Infineon hebt Prognose an
09:07 SMI nähert sich seinem Korrekturtief
07:30 Adidas überdenkt Jahresziele
06:27 Keyinvest 10.05.2022
09.05.22 Vontobel: So können die Klimaziele erreicht werden
06.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
06.05.22 Bernhard Wenger – 21Shares: Was haben Bitcoin und Gold gemeinsam? | BX Swiss TV
05.05.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’038.25 18.81 SSSMVU
Short 12’356.64 12.38 RSSM1U
Short 12’747.75 8.70 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’592.85 10.05.2022 13:03:03
Long 11’122.38 19.78 OSSM2U
Long 10’662.23 11.13 OSSM4U
Long 10’267.27 8.06 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rezessionsängste: Dow letztlich mit kräftigem Abschlag -- SMI schliesst deutlich tiefer -- DAX schlussendlich mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse-Aktie ex Dividende: Credit Suisse offenbar ins Visier der französischen Justiz geraten
Holcim-Aktie ex Dividende: Holcim hat Übernahme der französischen PRB Gruppe abgeschlossen
Nach Skandalserie der Credit Suisse: So steht die zweitgrösste Schweizer Bank im Vergleich zum Branchensieger UBS da
Palantir-Aktie stürzt schlussendlich um 20 Prozent ab: Palantir verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen der Analysten
Sika verkauft Schweizer Hersteller Aliva Equipment nach Finnland - Sika-Aktie schliesst deutlich leichter
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA schwächer
Kryptowährungen unter Druck - Bitcoin fällt zeitweise auf Viermonatstief
Epic Suisse-Aktie: Epic Suisse nimmt zweiten Anlauf für Gang an die Schweizer Börse
Mark Cuban: Kryptowährungen sind genau wie die Dotcom-Blase - was das für Bitcoin bedeutet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit